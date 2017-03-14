Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Mar 20

Planning

Ohio

Columbus Downtown Development Corp. is planning a new mixed-use project in Columbus. The development will total 3.1 million sq ft and include 1,575 to 1,800 residential units in two 30- to 35-story towers. It will also have 240 hotel rooms in one or two boutique hotels; 180,000 sq ft for entertainment, restaurants and retail; and up to 840,000 sq ft of office space. The owner is currently seeking a master developer. Work is in the preliminary design stage, and schedules are to be determined. The project is valued at $500 million. Columbus Downtown Development Corp., Guy Worley, 150 S Front St., Ste. 210, Columbus, 43215, 614-545-4700. DR#17-00537721.

Michigan

Ford Motor Co. is planning to build its Aerodynamic Testing Center/Wind Tunnel in Allen Park. The facility, located on 13 acres, will be used to test auto aerodynamics and will include a climate chamber. Plans are in progress, and bid schedules are undetermined. Construction is planned for 2017, with completion expected in late 2019. Ford Motor Co., 1 American Rd., Dearborn, 48126. DR#17-00548754.



Contracts/Bids/Proposals

Illinois

Cook County Health & Hospital has selected Walsh Construction Co. as general contractor on its planned redevelopment of its Old Cook County Hospital in Chicago. Plans are underway, with advancement pending various approvals. Further information will be released in three to six months. The project is valued at $550 million to $700 million. Cook County Health & Hospital Office of Procurement, Girvena Leblanc, 1901 W Harrison St., Ste. 5360, Chicago, 60612, 312-864-1111. DR#16-00508545.

