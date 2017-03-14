Midwest People: Construction business updates for 03/20

Keith C. Poettker was appointed president of Poettker Construction Co. He joined the firm in 1990 and had been vice president of preconstruction since 2005.



Messer Construction Co. has added two executives: John Carder as vice president and chief information officer and Bethany Smith as vice president of marketing and corporate communication.



James McHugh Construction Co. has named Dave Bartolai as vice president of preconstruction. Bartolai had been a preconstruction manager at McHugh since 2015. The contractor also promoted three others to vice president: Carlos del Val Cura, Tom Stuit and Andy Totten.



Lauren Chipman was appointed CEO of Chipman Design Architecture.



Pepper Construction Group promoted Chris Averill to the position of chief operating officer and Jake Pepper to the position of vice president, leading strategic IT initiatives.



SME has promoted Chuck A. Gemayel to director of group operations and Timothy J. Mitchell to director of regional operations.



Paul Jacob has joined HOK to direct design solutions and project management for complex projects in its St. Louis office.



Adam McMillen has joined KJWW Engineering Consultants as director of sustainability. He rejoins KJWW after six years as director of energy consulting for a nonprofit organization.



W.E. O’Neil announced promoted Mike Majcina to project executive and Stephanie Cotey to manager of special projects.



KAI Design & Build hired Michael A. Scott as a senior project architect. Scott previously worked as an architect at HOK, KAI Design & Build, Kwame Building Group and Grice Group Architects.



Woolpert announced several new hires in Ohio: Jennifer Rivera Rodriguez, structural engineer, in its Columbus office; David Barnhart, professional surveyor, in Dayton; and Robert Voisard, electrical engineer, also in Dayton.



Architecture firm Goettsch Partners has promoted David Lillie to associate principal.



BMWC Constructors Inc. promoted Ken Miles to general manager of its Munster, Ind., office. Miles had more than 20 years of heavy construction experience before joining BMWC in 2012.



DLZ announced new hires: Dave Becker as traffic and planning department manager in Ohio; Michael DeVries as business development coordinator in Michigan; Christopher J. Selvaggio as a senior project manager in the transportation division; Marc Benedict as an architect; and Jim Marshall as an architectural intern.



OHM Advisors announced new hires: Paul Bierman-Lytle as integrated sustainability solutions practice leader and both Matt Hils and Jason Sudy as principals.



Metallurgists Bernard Schulze and Robert Warke have joined Wiss, Janney, Elstner Associates as associate principals in the Janney Technical Center, in Northbrook, Ill. Both Schulze and Warke previously worked with Stress Engineering Services Inc. as staff consultants.



Bailey Edward reported new hires: Priya Kalidindi joins the Chicago office as an architectural designer, and Celilito Peñas joins the Fox River Grove office to provide electrical engineering design.



How to Submit Your News

Submit your press releases and images about executive promotions and hirings to the Midwest People Photo Showcase at enr.com/midwest/ submit_photos.