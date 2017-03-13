Rail Programs in France, UK Create Bonanza for Contractors

Two rail programs worth around $100 billion are now taking off in France and the U.K. creating a bonanza of mega contracts for European construction firms. Civil engineering jobs worth hundreds of million dollars are mobilizing or about to be signed on France’s new Grand Paris Express metro and for the U.K.’s second high-speed line, between London and Birmingham.

In France, the special-purpose state company Société du Grand Paris (SGP) last month awarded two major tunneling contracts on the new orbital Line 15 South. SGP plans to spend more than $1 billion on the program this year, says company chairman Philippe Yvin.

The full metro plan covers some 190 km of new lines with nearly 70 stations plus extensions to existing metro routes. When the work is done, 90% of Paris citizens will live within 2 km of a station, according to SGP.

By June, SGP is due to sign Line 15’s final three of eight tunneling contracts, completing procurement of the 33-km southern stretch from Pont Sevres, in the west, to the eastern Noisy-Champs station, says a SGP spokesman. In total, the 75-km orbital Line 15 is being developed in phases by 2030.

After Line 15, the next route for procurement is Line 16, which will loop around the northeast for more than 20 km in twin tunnels connecting Noisy-Champs and Saint-Denis Pleyel via a station serving Le Bourget airport. The agency will begin procurement of three tunneling contracts by year-end, says the spokesman.

Line 17 secured final approval this February and Line 18 is scheduled for the green light soon. It will run for more 25 km from a junction with the orbital

Line 15 at Saint-Denis-Pleyel, in the north, to Mesnil-Amelot via Charles de Gaulle airport. The 35-km Line 18 in the southwest will connect Versailles and Paris Orly airport.

Bidding for these lines has yet to start, while preparatory construction started on Line 15 South last June. Since last September SGP has awarded five Line 15 tunnelling contracts. They include two signed this February for some 15 km of twin bores between Créteil l’Échat and Fort d'Issy-Vanves-Clamart.

A consortium led by Bouygues Travaux Publics secured a $1 billion contract for 6.6 km of tunnels, between Créteil l’Écha and Villejuif Louis Aragon.

Under a separate deal, a consortium led by VINCI Group will drive twin bores from Villejuif Louis Aragon to Fort d'Issy-Vanves-Clamart.

As well as scooping this major contract. VINCI is in one of several consortiums shortlisted for at least one major contract on the U.K.’s estimated $27-billion HS2 railroad’s first phase, which has just secured its final approval.

With this February’s completion of necessary legislation, HS2 Ltd., the company promoting the 225 km London-Birmingham railroad, plans to sign $10.5 billion worth of design-build contracts early this summer, aiming for construction to start a year later.

The company last November signed three contracts, totalling $1.1 billion, for preparatory work along the route, including planting seven million trees.

As physical work starts on the high- speed railroad’s first phase, HS2 Ltd. recently awarded contracts to prepare for the next sections, to Manchester and Leeds. The U.K parliament expects detailed plans to be submitted for approval in 2019.

CH2M secured the contract as HS2’s second-phase development partner, but an unsuccessful bidder is challenging the award. Less controversially, HS2 also appointed three team of firms to undertake conceptual designs and environmental studies.