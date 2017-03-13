Brokk Introduces New Product, Talks Aquajet Acquisition at CONEXPO

Brokk's year-long binge of new product introductions continued at CONEXPO-CON/AGG with the debut of the new model 500.

The Swedish-based remote control demolition machine maker beefed up its existing five-ton 400 to accommodate the muscle of the Atlas Copco SB 702 hydraulic breaker. By reinforcing the arm and undercarriage, the 500/702 combo can deliver 1,086 lb ft of breaking force—40 percent more than the model 400—with the added flexibility of easier, safer access to difficult and constrained work areas.

“Essentially, you have a breaker rated for a 16-ton excavator working optimally on a five-ton robot,” says Peter Bigwood, vice president of Brokk's North American subsidiary, Brokk, Inc.

In addition to handling a bigger breaker, the model 500 also extends the reach of Brokk’s three-part arm system, to 24.3 feet vertically and 23 feet horizontally. A wide variety of other attachments can be used with the Brokk 500 as well.

The Brokk 500 is also equipped with the company's new intelligent electrical system, which maximizes power at any given time based on both environmental and operating factors. This, along with the addition of more reliable, hardened components allows the Brokk 500 to operate in more extreme environments, and safely handle “dirty” generator power.

Other additions to Brokk's line-up over the past 12 months include the 110 and 280 electric models, and the120D diesel-power machine.

In addition to the product launch, Brokk shared details of last fall's acquisition of its Swedish hydrodemolition counterpart, Aquajet. Since its founding in 1988, Aquajet has grown into the world's largest manufacturer of robots that use high-pressure water jets to remove concrete without harming underlying rebar or causing micro-fracturing.

Along with a common language, Brokk and Aquajet share similar philosophies. Both specialize in technologies designed that stress productivity and operator safety, especially in unique project settings, and address the aging of a workforce that long relied on conventional, often physically demanding demolition tools. While Brokk machines are primarily used for demolishing concrete, Aquajet machines are primarily used for concrete renovation.

There are no organizational changes following the acquisition and both companies' management will remain the same. Aquajet executives have expressed their hope to follow in Brokk's footsteps, and heighten the company's presence in the U.S. market.