Deutz Revs Up Its Power Range at CONEXPO

Any illusions that motor development would at least pause after completion of the Tier 4 Final phase-in were dispelled with Deutz debuting four new diesel engines at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas. Expanding its portfolio from 2.2 to 18 liters, Deutz introduced two four-cylinder models, headed by the 135-200 hp TCD 5.0.

Slated for worldwide distribution in 2019 to meet the next EU Stage V emission standard, the compact TCD 5.0 produces 656 lb ft of torque via a design that uses less pipework and fewer components. It's counterpart four-cylinder TCD 9.0 targets wheel loaders and excavators with its 300-400 hp, and more than 1,250 lb ft of torque.

Deutz also debuted two in-line six-cylinder models, including the 536 hp TCD 12.0 and 600 hp TCD 13.5. Topping out the Deutz power scale is its six-cylinder TCD 18.0, which delivers up to 830 hp and 2,655 lb ft of torque.

At the lower end of its power range, Deutz presented the new 75-hp TCD 2.2, a three-cylinder version of the similarly as well as two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) versions of both engines. Designated G 2.2 and G 2.9, the LPG engines are especially suitable for forklift trucks, industrial, stationary and compact construction equipment.