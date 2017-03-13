EquipmentProducts
CONEXPO 2017

Deutz Revs Up Its Power Range at CONEXPO

ENR0313Deutz.png

The Deutz TCD 5.0 diesel engine is aimed to meet the European Unions Stage V emissions standards, and will also exceed U.S. EPA Tier 4 Final standards.

Image Courtesy of Deutz

March 13, 2017
Jim Parsons
KEYWORDS Conexpo / Deutz / Diesel Engine / Emissions Controls
Reprints
No Comments

Any illusions that motor development would at least pause after completion of the Tier 4 Final phase-in were dispelled with Deutz debuting four new diesel engines at CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas.  Expanding its portfolio from 2.2 to 18 liters, Deutz introduced two four-cylinder models, headed by the 135-200 hp TCD 5.0.

Slated for worldwide distribution in 2019 to meet the next EU Stage V emission standard, the compact TCD 5.0 produces 656 lb ft of torque via a design that uses less pipework and fewer components. It's counterpart four-cylinder TCD 9.0 targets wheel loaders and excavators with its 300-400 hp, and more than 1,250 lb ft of torque.

Deutz also debuted two in-line six-cylinder models, including the 536 hp TCD 12.0 and 600 hp TCD 13.5. Topping out the Deutz power scale is its six-cylinder TCD 18.0, which delivers up to 830 hp and 2,655 lb ft of torque.

At the lower end of its power range, Deutz presented the new 75-hp TCD 2.2, a three-cylinder version of the similarly as well as two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) versions of both engines. Designated G 2.2 and G 2.9, the LPG engines are especially suitable for forklift trucks, industrial, stationary and compact construction equipment.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by Jim Parsons

Brokk Introduces New Product, Talks Aquajet Acquisition at CONEXPO

After a Fair 2016, Volvo CE Looks to an Autonomous Future

Jim_parsons

Jim Parsons is a freelance writer who covers the industry from metro Washington, DC.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article