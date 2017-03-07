First Tradeswoman Documentary Gets Industry Boost

“Hard Hatted Woman,” the first feature-length documentary about construction tradeswomen on jobsites, is closer to completion, with recent donations of $25,000 each from contractors Turner Construction, Dragados USA Inc. and Structure Tone, says its director-producer Lorien Barlow. She credits outreach by construction law firm Peckar & Abramson to fund the film’s postproduction after her keynote address at ENR’s 2016 “Groundbreaking Women in Construction” conference in San Francisco. “It was a true turning point for this project,” she says. “Having this kind of industry support feels amazing.” The film, set to premiere in 2018 at festivals, special screenings and digital platforms, will “bring renewed focus to recruitment and retention of women in the industry and inspire the next generation who might never have considered these careers,” says Barlow.