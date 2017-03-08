Pulse: Project News for the Week of March 13, 2017

Planning

Delaware Woodin & Associates LLC is planning to develop the Winchelsea Apartments, at the intersection of Jamison Road and Boyds Corner Road in Middletown. The complex will consist of 154 apartments in 14 three-story buildings. The project is valued at between $15 million and $25 million. Woodin & Associates LLC, Attn: Rick Woodin, Owner, 111 Patrior Dr., Middletown, 19709. DR#17-00536168.

Georgia Eikon Partners is planning to build Avondale Park at Kensington MARTA Station, a mixed-use project in Decatur. The project will encompass 23 buildings, totaling 350,000 sq ft and including two eight-story office buildings, a separate retail building, 11 single-family homes, and 35 townhouses. Proterra Development LLC has been chosen as the general contractor. The project is valued at $95 million. Eikon Partners, Attn: Alejandro Arenas, 133 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta, 30068. DR#13-00510062.

Montana Missoula International Airport is planning to expand its passenger terminal. The proposed expansion may include up to eight jet bridges connected to the second level. In addition to building demolition and new construction, the project scope will include infrastructure elements and energy conservation features. A&E Architects is the project designer. Qualifications from CM-GC firms were received on Feb. 15, and selection of a firm is possible within 60 days. The project is valued at $42 million. Missoula International Airport, Attn: Brian Ellestad, Airport Director, 5225 U.S. Highway 10 West, Missoula, 59808. DR#17-00521222.

Ohio Westown Community Development Corp. and Detroit Shoreway Development Corp. are jointly planning to redevelop the Variety Theatre building, located at 11815 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland. The 51,000-sq-ft building, built in 1927, includes a 20,900-sq-ft theater, eight storefronts and 12 apartments, which likely will be condensed to six or seven storefronts and 10 apartments. The theater operated as a movie theater from 1929 to 1983, a live music venue until 1986, and a wrestling venue briefly in the late 1980s. The project has been valued at $15 million. Westown Community Development Corp., Attn: Patrick Colvin, Board President, 10313 Lorain Ave., Cleveland, 44111. DR#11-00630672.

Oklahoma Sooner Traditions LLC is planning to develop The Lofts at North Penn Apartments, at 15301 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Oklahoma City. The development will encompass 12 two-story buildings, totaling 180,519 sq ft. The project is valued at $13.4 million. Sooner Traditions LLC, Attn: Mike Collins, Project Manager, 2221 W. Lindsey St., Norman, 73069. DR#16-00443659.

West Virginia Landmark Properties is planning to construct The Standard student apartments on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. The 10-story, 84,942-sq-ft building will contain 276 units. The project is valued at $45 million. BKV Group is the designer. Landmark Properties, Attn: Wes Rogers, President and CEO, 455 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Athens, Ga. 30606. DR#16-00557337.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Connecticut Viking Construction Inc. expects to begin work next month on the redevelopment of Chester A. Bowles Park Housing in Hartford. The project entails redeveloping the 59-building, 410-unit housing development, totaling 410,000 sq ft. Crosskey Architects is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Viking Construction Inc., 1387 Seaview Ave., Bridgeport, 06607. DR#14-00451753.

Louisiana Gilchrist Construction Co. has started to carry out the Interstate 10 Floodway Bridge rehabilitation, from Louisiana Route 347 to Atchafalaya. The work will include grading; partial removal of bridges and temporary detour roads; applying a subgrade layer, Class II base courses and portland-cement pavement; widening precast-concrete girder and steel-plate-girder bridges; drilled shaft foundations and precast-concrete piles. The project is valued at $54.7 million. Gilchrist Construction Co., P.O. Box 5699,Alexandria, 71307. DR#16-00626084.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 3/21 The Poway Unified School District is seeking bidders to expand Stone Ranch Elementary School. The work will consist of adding two 960-sq-ft classrooms to existing buildings and constructing a new stand-alone, two-story, 14,921-sq-ft building, a new shade structure, and a new modular restroom building. Baker Nowicki Design Studio is the designer of the project, which is valued at $13 million. Poway Unified School District, Attn: Will Wiley, Facility Maintenance and Operations, 13626 Twin Peaks Rd., Poway, 92064. DR#17-00507021.

South Dakota 3/24 The City of Yankton is seeking bidders to construct a reverse-osmosis-membrane water purification facility as an expansion to the city’s existing lime softening facility. The project includes a side-stream air-injection system, a cast-in-place concrete detention tank and four dual-media gravity filters, as well as installation of a preprocured reverse-osmosis-membrane treatment system. HDR Engineering is the designer of the project, which is valued at between $32 million and $35 million. City of Yankton, Attn: Kyle Goodmanson, 416 Walnut St., Yankton, 57078. DR#17-00557297.

