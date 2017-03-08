Telehandler: High Capacity at Full Height

Powered by a 107-hp diesel engine and a three-speed transmission, the SJ1256 TH telehandler has a maximum lift height of 56 ft. The 12,000-lb machine is capable of lifting 6,000 lb to the maximum lift height; when using outriggers, it can lift 7,000 lb. Working at its maximum forward reach of 42 ft, 6 in., the telehandler can lift 3,500 lb with its outriggers extended and 1,000 lb without. Skyjack; www.skyjack.com



Dozer: Automatic Transmission Saves Fuel

The Cat D6T dozer boasts a redesigned automatic transmission that can achieve fuel savings of up to 20% in light work and up to 30% in heavy-duty applications, the manufacturer claims. Slope assist is standard on the D6T, providing basic blade-positioning without the need for aftermarket hardware or a GPS signal. The dozer has an operating weight range of 47,846 lb to 54,526 lb and a blade capacity of 4.96 cu yd to 7.38 cu yd, depending on configuration. Caterpillar; www.cat.com



Asphalt Roller: High-Frequency Option Available

The DV210 vibratory asphalt roller is powered by a 100-hp Deutz diesel engine that meets Tier 4 Final emissions regulations. Standard features include automatic vibration control, crab steering and an oscillating articulated roller joint. A high-frequency option allows for frequencies of up to 67 vibrations per second, allowing for greater control over thickness and density on each lift. The roller is also available with a front drum and rear pneumatic tires for a smoother finish. Case Construction Equipment; www.casece.com



Horizontal Direction Drilling: More Affordable Drill Rod

Vermeer has added Silver Rod to its line of drill rods, designed for horizontal direction drilling. Intended as a more economical alternative to its Firestick line of drill rods, Silver Rod has the same threading and column-wall thickness as Firestick’s but at a lower price point. Made of S135 common-grade steel, the rod can be used in most of the same demanding HDD steering applications as Firestick. The drill rod is available in four sizes: 1.66 in., 1.9 in., 2.06 in. and 2.375 in. Silver Rod can be used on all Vermeer HDD drill rigs, from the D7x11 to the D24x40 S3 Navigator. Vermeer; www.vermeer.com

