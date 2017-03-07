Freedom Center Lifts Huntsville Revitalization Hopes

Photographer: Jeffrey J. Hanshaw, J. Hanshaw Photography

Submitted By: Rachel Green, The Bradford Group, On Behalf of Turner Construction Co., Huntsville, Ala.

Among the many positive impacts of a strengthening construction economy is urban redevelopment. In Huntsville, Ala., Torch Technologies opted to locate its new headquarters—dubbed the Freedom Center—on the city’s south side. Utilizing previously acquired properties, developer Freedom Real Estate and Capital worked with the city to help revitalize South Huntsville and, specifically, Memorial Parkway in order to modernize and upgrade the area for private investment.

“South Huntsville was a thriving area for retail and businesses in the ’60s and ’70s,” Bill Roark, CEO of Freedom Real Estate and Capital, said in a statement. “We understand the history here and are proud to have worked alongside the city of Huntsville to breathe life back into this once vibrant area of town.”

Turner Construction Co. recently completed construction of the multiphased project. During the project’s first phase, completed in 2015, Turner renovated a 40,000-sq-ft, four-story building. The second phase involved the construction of a one-story, 12,000-sq-ft structure featuring office and training space as well as a conference center. The third phase, completed in late December, included HVAC replacement, lobby and elevator refurbishment and a new roof. The Freedom Center’s frame is made of steel and features aluminum panels, storefront glass and masonry.

Turner project executive Lee Holland, who served as operations lead on the project, took some hometown pride in the effort. “As a Huntsville native, I can recall what South Huntsville used to look like—and how popular it once was,” he said. “Companies like Freedom Real Estate are increasingly investing in the redevelopment of the area. We’re thankful to have played a small role in those efforts.”

On the Web

Do you have your own great photos of construction work in the Southeast? Share them at enr.com/southeast.