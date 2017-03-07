Triennial Construction Equipment Trade Show Opens

Crowds are flocking to Las Vegas to see the latest construction equipment on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG. Held every three years, the equipment show brings out manufacturers looking to show off their latest product updates. With some contractors banking on major new federal spending on infrastructure, equipment makers are looking to book sales on equipment suited for earthmoving, bridge building and road construction.

ENR got a sneak peek of the setup of the show, as exhibitors took the wrapping off of their latest machines the day before the event gets under way.

What to see at the show? ENR has already taken a look at what will be there.