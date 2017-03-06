Trump Administration Starts Adding Details to Border Wall Plan

The Trump Administration has updated its Mexico border wall solicitation and stated that it is looking for prototypes for what will be built.

After several hundred companies and individuals registered as potentially interested vendors, the Dept. of Homeland Security added details to its solicitation plans and delayed the procurement process by several days.

The request-for-proposal is for a concrete wall structure or structures, nominally 30 ft tall, that will meet requirements for "aesthetics, anti-climbing and resistance to tampering or damage," according to a change in the solicitation plan posted Friday, March 3.

Two-phase design-build procedures will be observed, under FAR Part 36.3, with Phase One of the RFP due on or about March 20th.

Under the procurement, vendors must submit a concept paper of their prototype, which will result in the evaluation and down-select of offerers. Offerers will then submit proposals to the full RFP, including prices, due on or about May 3, 2017.

Multiple award of indefinite quantity, indefinite delivery contracts are anticipated, DHS stated.

In the changes made to the solicitation update, DHS said it is seeking "available wall prototypes" that help DHS "provide some initial construction of some wall segments." But what is sought is not the "vehicle for the procurement of the total wall solution."

This article was updated March 7 to reflect that DHS is seeking prototypes, not a "total wall solution."