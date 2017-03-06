Construction methods

Trump Administration Starts Adding Details to Border Wall Plan

March 6, 2017
Richard Korman
After several hundred companies and individuals registered as potentially interested vendors, the Dept. of Homeland Securty has added details to its Mexican border wall solicitation plans and delayed the procurement process by several days.

The request for proposal is for a concrete wall structure or structures, nominally 30 ft tall, that will meet requirments for "aesthetics, anti-climbing and resistance to tampering or damage," according to a change in the solicitation plan posted Friday, March 3.

Two-phase design-build procedures will be observed, under FAR Part 36.3, with Phase One of the RFP due on or about March 20th.

Under the procurement, vendors must submit a concept paper of their prototype, which will result in the evaluation and down-select of offerers. Offerers will then submit proposals to the full RFP, including prices, due on or about May 3, 2017. 

Multiple award of indefinite quantity, indefinite delivery contracts are anticipated, DHS stated.

