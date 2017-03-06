Southeast Pulse: Construction bids for the week of March 13

Plans/Bidding

North Carolina

North Carolina Dept. of Transportation expects to start construction in June on its estimated $230-million Interstate 485 Interchange project in Mecklenburg County. The project extends from Interstate 77 to U.S. 74. Bids are due to NCDOT by May 16. North Carolina Dept. of Transportation, Design Services Unit, 1020 Birch Ridge Drive, Raleigh, 27610. DR#16-00529315.



Contracts

Alabama

Wal-Mart Stores Inc. started construction in January on a four-building, 290,000-sq-ft distribution center in Mobile. Construction of the estimated $95-million project is targeted for completion by November. Ryan Cos. US is the general contractor. Wal-Mart Stores Inc., Dept. 8702, 2001 SE 10th St., Bentonville, 72712. DR#16-00632136.

Florida

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority planned to start construction last month on its $1.8-billion South Terminal project at Orlando International Airport. The project comprises two six-story, structural-steel buildings totaling more than 2.7 million sq ft. Scope includes construction of 16 gates, installation of a new baggage handling system, erection of a six-story, 5,000-space parking garage and associated apron/taxiway work. Three firms are listed as construction manager: PCL Construction Services Building Division, Turner Construction and Kiewit Southern Corp. Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, One Airport Blvd., (Engineering and Construction: 5850 Cargo Road), Orlando, 32827. DR#15-00531004.

Florida

Parsons-Odebrecht JV was selected as construction manager for Miami-Dade County Dept. of Aviation for its estimated $177-million South and Central Checked Baggage Inspection Systems/Checked Baggage Reconciliation Areas Baggage Handling System project. The CM team will construct a four-story, 60,000-sq-ft facility that will be integrated with the existing Central Terminal structure at Miami International Airport. Parsons-Odebrecht JV, 4450 NW 20th St., First Floor, Miami, 33122. DR#14-00631317.

Georgia

Balfour Beatty Construction started construction in February on the Apogee Midtown residential tower in Atlanta. The 39-story, 775,000-sq-ft mixed-use project, which has been valued at $180 million, consists of 390 residential units across 28 floors above nine floors of structured parking, along with a 70,000-sq-ft, two-story Whole Foods store. Balfour Beatty Construction, 600 Galleria Pkwy., Ste. 1800, Atlanta, 30339. DR#14-00564858.

Georgia

Juneau Construction is building the $120-million East Avondale MARTA Station transit-oriented development project in Decatur. The six-story, 723,504-sq-ft development will include 378 apartments, 92 affordable senior-living units, 22,000 sq ft of commercial space and a 728-space parking deck. Juneau Construction, 3715 Northside Pkwy. NW, Bldg. 300, Ste. 750, Atlanta, 30327. DR#13-00503277.

Tennessee

Babcock & Wilcox Technical Services Y-12 is the project manager for an estimated $6.5-billion non-reactor nuclear uranium process facility at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge. Infrastructure work for the estimated 340,000-sq-ft facility began last June. The multistory structure will include space for uranium processing, operations and office space. Completion is targeted for 2025. Babcock & Wilcox Technical Services Y-12 LLC, Ralph Helton, P.O. Box 62, Oak Ridge, 37831. DR#05-07711650.

On the Web

