Southeast People: Construction business updates for 3/17

Taiwo Jaiyeoba has joined HNTB Corp.’s Charlotte office as regional business development manager. In this position, Jaiyeoba provides client service for the firm’s Southeast division, focusing on the transit market sector. He has 26 years of experience in planning; major land-use and transit studies; and capital projects throughout the U.S. Previously, he served as transit planning market sector lead for another consulting firm, where his responsibilities included oversight of a transit planning program in Georgia and the Carolinas.



Elizabeth Surface was named president of Nashville-based structural engineering firm Ross Bryan Associates Inc. Surface assumes the role of president from Don Yarbrough, who will continue as board member and senior principal. Surface first joined Ross Bryan Associates in 1979 as an engineering intern. She also sits on the board of directors for the Tennessee and Middle Tennessee chapters of the American Council of Engineering Companies and serves on the external advisory committee for Vanderbilt University’s department of civil and environmental engineering.





Infrastructure and environmental services firm Cardno promoted Doug Stoker to the role of Southeast infrastructure business unit leader for the Americas. Based in Tampa, Stoker will lead the unit’s business development efforts. Stoker has 20 years of experience in bridge and structures design as well as project management.





Cardno also announced that Chris Proulx and Ned Connolly were promotedin the firm’s utility engineering and surveying area in Tampa. Proulx, field operations and quality manager, will provide guidance and operations support related to equipment procurement, fleet resourcing, forecasting, training and branch audits. Connolly, now Tampa branch manager, will support surveying and subsurface utility engineering programs.





Moss & Associates promoted Stephen Chang to vice president and project executive. Chang, who has more than 17 years of experience in the South Florida construction management industry, first joined Moss in 2005 as assistant project manager.







Carolyn Greenwell has joined Burns & McDonnell’s Orlando office as a project manager. She will oversee civil and structural design of transmission lines for the firm’s Southeast region. Greenwell, with more than 18 years of related experience, has managed, developed and supported more than 40 transmission line projects during her career.





Professional services firm Dewberry hired Brandon Delis as its national power generation leader for its energy division, working from the firm’s Charlotte office. He has more than 17 years of power industry experience, including multiple senior level positions with Duke Energy, where he most recently directed the program development and integration group in support of the energy company’s fossil fleet.



Wright-Pierce, an engineering consulting firm specializing in water, wastewater, stormwater and civil infrastructure engineering, hired Kathleen Gierok as a senior project manager in its Orlando office, where she will work on potable water, reclaimed water and wastewater projects. She has 24 years of related experience.



WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff named Elia Nunez assistant vice president in its Miami office. She will oversee management of capital improvement planning for transit agencies and public works departments. Nunez, who has 16 years of civil engineering experience, previously served as director of public works for the town of Miami Lakes.



Sara Gilbert was promoted to executive associate at Heery International in Raleigh. Gilbert is a project manager and designer with experience in facility planning, programming, design, and move management.





The firm also promoted Kimberly Williams to executive associate. She has 20 years of experience in scheduling, program management, relocation management, facilities condition assessment and site safety inspections.







Pond appointed Bryan Evans a principal of the firm. Based in the Atlanta office, Evans serves as program director of corrosion control within the company’s oil and gas division. He has 22 years of experience managing corrosion control and wastewater mitigation projects throughout the Southeast.





Joe Perri has joined engineering, environmental science, planning and design firm VHB as Southeast regional transportation technology/ITS manager. He has 26 years of private engineering experience.





Western Specialty Contractors promoted Michael Ramos to branch manager in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The firm specializes in masonry and concrete restoration, waterproofing and specialty roofing.





Finley Engineering Group of Tallahassee, Fla., hired Maxim Nasab and Micah Dodson as bridge architects. The hires mark Finley’s expansion of its bridge aesthetics, bridge information modeling and design visualization capabilities.