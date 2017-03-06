Southeast On the Scene: Key Industry Events for Winter 2017

Last month, the American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC) of South Carolina recognized Beaufort County’s Bluffton Parkway Phase 5A project with a 2017 Engineering Excellence Award. The award recognizes projects based on innovation, value to the engineering profession, complexity and fulfillment of client needs. The project team of HDR|ICA and Beaufort County was on hand at the gala, held at Columbia Museum of Art, to accept the award. HDR|ICA led roadway and bridge design, stormwater drainage design, pavement marking and signing, signal design, retaining/noise wall design, sediment and erosion control design, and geotechnical investigations and analysis. The firm also conducted extensive public outreach and completed a sophisticated environmental assessment in concert with its design to receive a finding of no significant impact. The completed project provides a parallel alternative to U.S. Highway 278 and is projected to reduce traffic volume by 30%. Pictured accepting the award, from left, are: David Beaty and Jennifer Mustar of HDR|ICA; Colin Kinton and Rob McFee, both with Beaufort County; Jenna Hart, Greg Schuch and Wes Lockard, all with HDR|ICA. The project advances to the ACEC national competition; winners will be announced April 25 in Washington, D.C.



Clemson University's department of construction science and management inducted Bill Caldwell, president and CEO of Spartanburg, S.C.-based Waldrop Mechanical Services, into its Construction Hall of Fame on Feb. 9. “Being inducted into the Construction Hall of Fame by industry peers, the department’s industry advisory board and the school’s faculty is indeed a humbling experience,” said Caldwell, pictured below, left. “To be recognized for making a positive difference to the industry, and for having an impact on the education of tomorrow's workforce, is an acknowledgement for which I will be forever proud.” Caldwell has been actively involved with Clemson’s construction science and management department for the past 10 years and currently serves on the department's industry advisory board.



Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Morgan Construction Co. achieved superflat floor tolerances on the $9-million, 212,000-sq-ft distribution center it is building for Lodge Manufacturing Co. in New Hope, Tenn. Working with subcontractor Eldridge Concrete Construction, Morgan is overseeing work at the facility, which was designed with floors featuring a flatness rating of F-75. That equates to a tolerance of 1/64th of an inch in 10 ft, said Tyler Mills, with Morgan. Smoother floors translate into a more efficient facility, Mills said. “The traverse levelness is critical because it determines how close the high-lift trucks working in the very narrow aisles can get to the tall storage racks when extended. Small deviations on the floor translate into large deviations at the top of the mast,” he added. The contractors recently completed concrete placement for the project, which should be operational by May. Project designers include River Street Architects, A.D. Engineering and Structural Services, according to the contractor.



On Feb. 22, construction manager Moss & Associates celebrated the topping out of Riva, a $150-million luxury condominium located along Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Designed by Falkanger Snyder Martineau & Yates, the 16-story, 100-unit building will feature a 400-ft-long landscaped river walk, water taxi, water sports center with a private dock, 65-ft lap pool and sundeck, fitness center and Borghese-themed spa, among other amenities. “The Fort Lauderdale market is steadily growing, and it is gratifying to see buyers from all over the world invest in our community,” said Brett Atkinson, executive vice president with the Fort Lauderdale-based contractor. The project broke ground in June 2015 and is expected to be completed in August.