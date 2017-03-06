City Scoop: Charlotte's 2016 Construction Starts to Gain

City Grill

Jennifer Weaver

Business Development Manager

PSI/Intertek

Charlotte continues to feel positive effects from light rail development, says Weaver, who currently serves as president of the Charlotte chapter of the Society for Marketing Professional Services. The planned expansion of the LYNX line “has created an enormous rush for developers to buy up real estate” along that route, she says. As a result, Weaver expects the city’s Noda area to experience “a lot of construction and development over the next few years due to the increased visibility that will come once



Firm in Focus

Alevo USA

2321 Concord Parkway South, Concord, N.C.

CEO: Chris Christiansen

Employees: 215 (Local)

Founded: 2009

Big Investment: Energystorage firm Alevo is planning a $251-million expansion of its Concord production plant. State and local entities have committed more than $13 million in tax incentives for the project.