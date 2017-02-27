Hell Canyon Bridge Demolition

Photographer: Nick DeVito

Submitted By: Nick DeVito, Project Engineer,

Ames Construction, Scottsdale, Ariz.

A story in the June 26, 2016, issue of ENR Southwest described the challenges faced by engineers and crews building a new bridge over Hell Canyon in North Central Arizona on State Highway 89. Construction of the new bridge was finished in mid-summer. In late fall, after lead abatement was complete, subcontractor Cherry Creek Recycling demolished the old bridge, seen at the bottom of Hell Canyon. Before charges brought the span down, the deck was removed.



