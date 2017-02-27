Southwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Nov 28

Planning

Arizona

The city of Mesa is planning to repurpose a former municipal court space into a multi-use facility. Early plans for the structure include renovating the first floor to house an arraignment center and management tools for law enforcement as well as multi-purpose and community meeting rooms. The second floor will be renovated for police personnel. Funding of this project will be contingent on the outcome of a future bond election. Design is expected to be complete in 2017, and construction is expected to start at some point in 2018. Early cost estimates are approximately $25 million. City of Mesa, Purchasing Dept., 55 N. Center St., Fl. 1, Mesa, 85201. DR#11-00468677.



New Mexico

Rio Rancho Public Schools is planning to build a new Shining Stars Preschool, valued at $15 million. The project is expected to be design-bid-build and LEED registered. Decision to proceed has not yet been granted, and schedules are yet to be determined. Rio Rancho Public Schools, Alfred R. Sena, Executive Director Facilities, 500 Laser Rd. NE, Rio Rancho, 87124. DR#17-00539732.



Bidding

Arizona

Cameron General Contractors is accepting subcontracting bids for Resort Lifestyle Communities’ Arrowhead Valley Retirement Community in Peoria. Until March 3, bids will be accepted for earthwork/utilities/asphalt paving. Remaining trade bids will be released later this month. The more than $25-million project will include several dining and recreational amenities. Cameron General Contractors, Paul Ritchie, Architect, 8040 Eiger Dr., Lincoln, Neb., 68516. DR#16-00422446.

