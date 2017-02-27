Southwest People: Construction business updates for 03/06

JBA Consulting Engineers, an NV5 company, has promoted Vic Sibilla to chief operating officer. Sibilla will oversee all of the JBA business units and projects globally. The Las Vegas-centered firm was acquired by NV5 of Florida in October 2016. Previously, Sibilla served as the director for the Orange County, Calif., office. He is a registered engineer in 19 states with specialization in air quality and systems controls. He has been involved with Hard Rock Hotel projects in Florida, Mississippi, and Nevada.



Daniel S. Aguirre has been elected chairman of the board at Wilson & Co., Engineers & Architects. He has been with the firm for 26 years and has served as a member of the company’s board of directors since 2010. He leads the municipal services division and is based in Albuquerque. Aguirre has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering with a minor in economics from New Mexico State University. He is a registered engineer in eight states, including New Mexico and Arizona. He is also a certified floodplain manager in New Mexico.



Gary Siroky has been hired by Las Vegas-based DC Building Group as chief operating officer, responsible for the firm’s business operations, client relations and strategic planning. Siroky brings more than 28 years of experience in management, accounting, finance, estimating, project procurement, budgeting, reporting and client relations to his new role. Previously, Siroky served as vice president of operations for Forté Specialty Contractors in Las Vegas and as president of CORE Construction Services of Nevada Inc.



Sonja Bochart has joined the Phoenix office of Shepley Bulfinch as a principal. Bochart has more than 20 years of commercial design experience, primarily in health care design. Her past work experience includes stints at Perkins+Will in California and SmithGroupJJR in Phoenix. She specializes in the principle of biophilia, which seeks to reconnect the built environment with nature through specific strategies that include the use of windows, natural materials, daylight, plants and green spaces.



McCarthy Building Cos. has promoted Tyler Shupe to project director. Shupe will focus on developing and leading internal and external teams on K-12 education construction projects. Shupe is currently overseeing the first phase of the $50-million West-MEC Northeast Campus project in Surprise, Ariz., which is scheduled to open in fall 2017. Shupe received his bachelor’s degree in construction management from Colorado State University.



Melissa Caron, president of A.M. Smith Electric Inc., has been named president of the board of directors for Nevada Builders Alliance. Caron has served on the board since 2014.





Chris Barrett, vice president of business development and external affairs for Reno-based Q&D Construction, has also joined the organization’s board. The Nevada Builders Alliance has more than 700 member companies and is based in Carson City.



Kimberly A. Kleski, a registered landscape architect with more than 20 years of experience in Arizona and beyond, has launched her own firm, Kleski & Associates. Previously head of the landscape architecture department at Olsson Associates, Kleski was responsible for marketing, contracts, conceptual and final designs, team management and project billings. A native of Dayton, Ohio, Kleski has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio State University.





On the Move

Dan Stewart, president and owner of Valley Construction Co., has been named to the Henderson, Nev., city council, representing Ward 4. His term will expire in 2019.

Submit your press releases and images about executive promotions and hirings to the Southwest People Photo Showcase at enr.com/southwest/submit_photos.