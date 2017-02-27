Southwest Construction NewsSouthwest

Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Las Vegas

Total Construction Spending Expected to Grow by Less Than 2% This Year

Non-residential activity will show particular strength, bolstered by commercial and institutional work.

February 27, 2017
Jeremy AgueroCity Grill

Jeremy Aguero
Principal Analyst
Applied Analysis

Building trends for Las Vegas are straightforward, Aguero says, noting that there are $13.5 billion worth of projects in the pipeline for Nevada’s largest city. Those include a $1.9-billion stadium for the NFL’s Raiders, a $1.4-billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and projects along the Las Vegas Strip, including Resorts World and Paradise Park. On the residential front, some 8,000 housing units will be sold this year, Aguero says, adding that Las Vegas is the fifth-fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S.


Firm in Focus

Marnell Cos.
222 Via Marnell Way, Las Vegas
CEO: Tony A. Marnell II
Founded: 1982
What's New: The firm provided architecture-related services for the MGM Resorts International Entertainment District in Las Vegas as well as for casinos in California and Mississippi.

