Southwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Las Vegas

City Grill

Jeremy Aguero

Principal Analyst

Applied Analysis

Building trends for Las Vegas are straightforward, Aguero says, noting that there are $13.5 billion worth of projects in the pipeline for Nevada’s largest city. Those include a $1.9-billion stadium for the NFL’s Raiders, a $1.4-billion Las Vegas Convention Center expansion and projects along the Las Vegas Strip, including Resorts World and Paradise Park. On the residential front, some 8,000 housing units will be sold this year, Aguero says, adding that Las Vegas is the fifth-fastest-growing metropolitan area in the U.S.



Firm in Focus

Marnell Cos.

222 Via Marnell Way, Las Vegas

CEO: Tony A. Marnell II

Founded: 1982

What's New: The firm provided architecture-related services for the MGM Resorts International Entertainment District in Las Vegas as well as for casinos in California and Mississippi.