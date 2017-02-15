Engineering Gets IMAX Big-Screen Boost in New Film

Fortified with large tubs of popcorn, more than 200 New York City middle and high school students walked into an enormous IMAX movie theater in Manhattan on Feb. 14 to see a special early screening of the soon-to-be-released 3D film “DREAM BIG: Engineering Our World.”

It is the first film for giant screen theaters to tackle the challenge of attracting young people to careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) fields—the result of years of work by MacGillivray Freeman Films, the American Society of Civil Engineers and support from presenting sponsor Bechtel Corp.

The launch includes extensive followup educational programs, as well as events and exhibits, as National Engineers Week takes place Feb. 20-24. The film will be screened at IMAX theatres across the U.S. beginning on Feb. 17, and in Canada and Mexico.

The students, and additional classmates, are participants in the New York City Dept. of Design and Construction’s STEAM educational program.

Commissioner Feniosky Peña-Mora adds an “A” for architecture to the STEM acronym. Peña-Mora told ENR that he heard about the film from ASCE and “reached out to school principals” about bringing in students for the screening. The film and the DDC program share the idea of “increasing the interest of the younger generation in engineering…opening a new door for them,” said Peña-Mora.

“The movie was awesome,” said Ginabell Made Paula, one of three students who attended from Gregario Luperson High School for Science and Mathematics in Manhattan. “I was thinking of jobs in engineering ... but once I saw the people in the movie and how they help other people through engineering I was really interested."

Click here for a short trailer.

The $15-million film is sponsored by Bechtel, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the ASCE Foundation, the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying and the United Engineering Foundation.

After the screening, students talked with director Greg MacGillivray, two engineers featured in the film—Bridges to Prosperity CEO Avery Bang and CH2M geotechnical engineer Menzer Pehlivan—and one of the film’s technical advisors, Dennis Poon, vice chairman of structural engineer Thornton-Tomasetti.

With stunning 3D special effects, the movie takes viewers on a journey to see engineering projects large and small and to learn how engineers solve problems around the world. The stops range from Poon’s work to make Shanghai Tower, at 632 meters tall, safe from typhoons to Bang’s team in Haiti building a pedestrian bridge across a river to prevent villagers from drowning, to Pehlivan’s work in Nepal helping to rebuild after the devastating 2015 earthquake.

The movie also showcases students as well. It highlighted a prestigious robotics competiion, which was won by an underwater robotics team from Carl Hayden High School in Phoenix, where 80% of students live below the poverty line. The team beat the odds with a creative idea that allowed members to beat a team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Beyond projects, MacGillivray said moviemakers and sponsors “decided to tell the story of four individuals and get into the heart of why they became engineers and why they think that job is so important to the world.” Pehlivan said her dream involves making the world a better place: “The movie shows that engineering is not about math and science only. It’s about imagination, innovation and creation. It shows that you can be the person who makes the world a better place to live.”

Bang said engineers are “quite proud” of the film, and hopefully the audience will say, “I could do that! I could use my creativity and my genius to help the world in any number of ways.”

Poon added: “Engineering starts with your imagination and your passion and then it’s all about teamwork. Don’t worry about the math, it will come to you. Start with your ideas!”