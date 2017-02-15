Israeli Construction Firm Looks to Cultivate New Technologies

In recent years Israel has made a name for itself as a high-tech power house. Thousands of startup companies have been established, and major international firms have flocked to Israel's growing tech sector to set up local research centers.

But until recently few of these startups have focused on the construction industry, a trend seen elsewhere in the world as well. A report by global consulting firm McKinsey & Company found that the construction industry was among the last to adopt technology due largely to its conservative nature.

Israel’s largest construction firm, Shikun & Binui has been searching for ways to break out of this trend. In October, 2015, the company launched BuildUp, an initiative that called on local startups to propose ideas for bringing innovation to the construction industry. Targeted market sectors for higher-tech solutions include infrastructure projects, housing, safety, and the environment—specifically water and renewables.

“We were taken by surprise by the sheer number of proposals and were approached by hundreds of startups at various stages of development,” says Orry Ben-Porath, vice president of sustainability at Shikun & Binui, who is in charge of the initiative. He stresses that the company was not looking to invest in technology but rather serve as a testing ground for new technology at its building sites in Israel.

An in-house screening process selected 40 proposals that were found to be relevant. Ben-Porath adds that 13 pilot projects with local startups are already in progress at its building sites in Israel. The startups view the initiative as a means of testing their ideas locally before taking them abroad.

One of the first companies to come on board was Aqua Rimat, whose Flowless technology that monitors water usage can alert operators to leaks. “Flowless was initially designed for private homes and offices but just over a year ago, the company started installing the technology at building sites,” said Or Swed, Aqua Rimat marketing director. To install Flowless, a device slightly larger than one used in the residential and or office market is attached to the main intake pipe at a building site. The device costs roughly $2,000. The device is able to detect leaks or unusual water consumption using an algorithm and artificial-intelligence solution developed by Aqua Rimat. In the case of a leak an alert is sent by a messaging application to the supervisor and if there is no timely response the system automatically shuts off the water supply.

“We have had our fair share of water damage at building sites in recent years and this led to our interest in Aqua Rimat’s technology,” said Ben-Porath. He added that the device has resulted in a substantial savings for Shikun & Binui. Aqua Rimat has already installed its Flowless device at seven major Shikun & Binui building sites as well as at those of other local construction firms and recently launched marketing efforts abroad.

Another company, Dronomy, has adapted drones to enable construction companies to monitor construction sites in real-time. “We identified a real need in the construction industry that could be met with the use of drones that deliver data that is critical for accurate 3D mapping and frequent progress monitoring,” said Ori Aphek, founder and CEO of Dronomy. He claims that unlike others in the emerging field Dronomy’s technology allows for the continuous monitoring as construction proceeds. The company has been testing its drone technology for the past nine months at Shikun & Binui building sites. Dronomy is already looking to take its technology abroad and is focusing on markets in the U.S. where the company estimates the potential at $1 billion annually. It plans to focus its efforts in Colorado, California and Texas, where weather conditions are somewhat similar to Israel.

Tel Aviv based Ridartech focuses on the digitalization of the building process, which it believes is one of the greatest unmet needs in Israel's construction industry. The company was establsihed by a team comprised of a construction project manager, an architect with CAD/CAM expertise, and a software engineer. “Our aim is to get rid of paper in construction management and replace it with tablets,” said Ran Hadary, Ridartech's CEO and founder. He estimates that its construction site communicator can dramatically reduce the 10% loss at construction sites attributed to mistakes that need to be corrected. Shikun & Binui project managers are testing the technology at four building sites. Ridartech is hoping to capitalize on its work with Shikun & Binui and begin marketing the communicator in the U.S. and Europe later this year.