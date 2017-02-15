BusinessGovernmentWorkforce
Wages

Senate Bill Would Bar Davis-Bacon on Highway Construction Projects

The building trades unions blast the proposal, but can it succeed in the Republican Congress?

February 15, 2017
John Guzzon
KEYWORDS Associated Builders and Contractors / Building Trades / Davis-Bacon Act / Highway Construction / Jeff Flake
Reprints
No Comments

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) is pushing legislation that would suspend the Davis-Bacon Act’s prevailing-wage provisions on federal highway construction contracts. Supporters of Flake’s bill include the Associated Builders and Contractors. But leaders of the building-trade  unions blasted the proposal.

The legislation, which Flake introduced on Jan. 24, would remove the Dept. of Labor’s ability—under the 86-year-old Davis-Bacon Act—to make wage determinations on federally funded highway projects that “commence” on or after the date the bill is enacted. The legislation had no Senate co-sponsors as of Feb. 10.

Flake contends that Labor Dept. wage surveys are flawed and lead to overspending on labor. Those funds could be used to build bigger, better and more projects, he said. Ben Brubeck, an ABC vice president, said Flake’s measure would ensure that “taxpayers get the best return on their investment.”

Sean McGarvey, Building Trades Unions president for North America, said Davis-Bacon highway construction wages in Arizona would provide annual salaries of about $35,000 for backhoe operators and $31,000 for laborers. “Not exactly a king’s ransom,” he said.

Terry O’Sullivan, general president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, said, “Repealing the Davis-Bacon Act would lower the quality of projects, leading to costly delays, repairs and even re-dos down the line, leaving taxpayers holding the bag.”

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Engineering News-Record

Recent Articles by John Guzzon

Raceway readied for upgrades, water heads to Goodyear; Caterpillar picks construction team; and ancient designers’ use of geometry

Border Wall, Rule Squeeze, Travel Ban in Trump's Next Barrage of Orders

John Guzzon is Editor of ENR Southwest and ENR Northwest

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Post a comment to this article