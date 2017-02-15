Judge Denies Injunction To Halt Work on Dakota Access Pipeline

Construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline will continue after a federal judge on Feb. 13 denied a request from Native American tribes to halt construction of the oil pipeline. Construction on the line restarted on Feb. 9, after the Army Corps of Engineers granted developers Energy Transfer Partners an easement to finish the line under Lake Oahe in North Dakota. The Corps, at the request of President Trump, reviewed an earlier decision on the pipeline and decided there is no need for further environmental reviews. The Standing Rock Sioux and Cheyenne River Sioux tribes sought a temporary restraining order against the construction. The federal judge denied the request but said he would rule on a request for an injunction against oil flowing through the pipeline before oil is in the line. The tribes say the oil could harm their drinking-water supply and sacred ground. Energy Transfer Partners says it will take 60 days to drill under Lake Oahe and complete the pipeline and another 23 days to fill the 1,172-mile line. The company says it expects the pipeline to be in service in the second quarter of the year.