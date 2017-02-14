Product Snapshot: Line Laser and Impact Driver

Line Lasers: Automatic Self-Leveling

The GLL 55 and GLL 100 G line lasers feature VisMax electronic controls that monitor the temperature of the laser diode to maintain visibility while preventing damage from overheating. The GLL 55 is a red-line laser that is visible up to 50 ft, and the GLL 100 G is a green-line laser that is visible up to 100 ft. Both lasers emit horizontal and vertical lines and can self-level when set on uneven sufaces.

Bosch Tool Corp.; www.bosch.com



Total Station: Long-Distance Measurements Without a Prism

The ES-60 Total Station can perform distance measurements of up to 350 meters without a prism and up to 4000 m with a prism. It is available with either two or five arc-second accuracy and boasts a 15-hour battery life. The total station’s rugged, waterproof case is IP66-rated. Dual axis compensators keep the laser aligned and reduce the need to redo measurements. The ES-60 total station features both a USB port and a serial port to download measurement data.

Topcon Positioning Systems; www.topconpositioning.com



Scissor-Lift Attachment: Adds Working Height

The SHU 32G is a step attachment designed for Genie electric scissor lifts. It can bring a Genie GS-2632 to a working height of almost 34 ft. The extension features limit switches, collapsible rails and tie-off points for safety harnesses. It is fully compliant with ANSI and OSHA safety and compliance regulations for lifts. Adding 20 in. of working height, the SHU 32G is compatible with all of Genie’s 32-in.-wide scissor lifts and designed to replace the existing extension deck.

Man Lift; www.manliftmfg.com



Cordless Impact Driver: Lightweight Design

The Makita XDT12M cordless impact driver has four speed settings and weighs only 3.3 lb. It features an “assist mode,” which drives slowly until tightening begins, preventing cross-threading and other damage when driving longer-thread screws. The impact driver runs on Makita’s 18V lithium-ion battery platform. The brushless motor is able to deliver 1,550 in.-lb of torque at its highest setting.

Makita USA; www.makitatools.com

