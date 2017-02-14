Mountain States City Scoop: Construction Starts in Salt Lake City
City Grill
Rich Thorn
President
AGC of Utah
“2016 was a pretty good year. Most of the contractors, subs and suppliers are busy, and they are optimistic,” Thorn says. “I recently hosted a meeting of about 25 leaders from the top contractors, and all of them said they’d had a busy year and have a good backlog on the books and work coming up to bid on. The challenge for 2017 is going to be workforce, or the lack thereof.
“Of course, we’ll be watching the appropriations for DFCM [State of Utah Division of Facilities and Construction Management] and UDOT and things with the state parks,” he adds.
Firm in Focus
Hunt Electric Inc.
1863 W. Alexander St., Salt Lake City
President: Troy Gregory
CEO: Richard Hunt
Employees: 400
Founded: 1986
What's New: The firm was recently selected by Layton as the electrical and technology designbuild contractor on the 833,140-sq-ft UPS regional package operations facility in Salt Lake City.