Mountain States People: Construction business updates for 2/20

Corbett Hansen recently joined Shannon & Wilson as a senior associate and geotechnical engineer to help develop the firm’s new Salt Lake City office. He has worked on several design-build proposals and projects for the Utah Dept. of Transportation.





The American Council of Engineering Cos. of Colorado honored Gary L. Reynolds from the University of Colorado Colorado Springs with its 2016 General Palmer Award, given to an engineer who has made significant contributions to Colorado and the engineering community. ACEC/CO presented its 2017 Young Professional of the Year Award to Al Jording, a structural engineer at Martin/Martin Consulting Engineers. The council also hired Anne Footle as its new membership manager.



MKK Consulting Engineers Inc. has added Matthew Ferguson as a client project manager and mechanical engineer in the firm’s Salt Lake City office. His 15 years of design experience includes work on energy-efficient HVAC and electrical systems for a variety of institutional projects.





Fred Easton, the survey and GIS manager at engineering, architecture and survey firm Farnsworth Group Inc., has been selected as the International Right of Way Association Chapter 6 Professional of the Year. The chapter covers Colorado and Wyoming.



Cator, Ruma & Associates has promoted electrical engineer Jackie Rudko to principal. She joined the engineering firm in 2002. Rudko counts low-energy design, including energy-efficient lighting and power distribution systems, among her areas of expertise.





Think Architecture has appointed Corey R. Solum as the Salt Lake City firm’s new CEO. He succeeds company founder James F. Allred. Solum has been acting CFO of the firm and specializes in multifamily housing, resort and hospitality, commercial and office, and mixed-used projects.



The RMH Group, Lakewood, Colo., has hired electrical designer Ken Griepentrog in the design firm’s health care group. He specializes in designing electrical systems for health care projects, including operating suites, ICU wards, MRl suites, CT labs and maternity wards.





Lakewood, Colo.-based civil and structural engineering firm Martin/Martin Inc. has promoted Linda Kelly to marketing manager. Kelly, who has been with the firm’s marketing department for more than 26 years, leads a staff of seven employees.





Entitlement and Engineering Solutions (EES) has added a fourth partner. Mary Kasal has taken on the role of vice president and director of private-sector development. Kasal joined EES in 2010 and has worked on transportation and commercial civil-engineering projects.



Laraine Saldivar is the new business development manager for the Denver group of Bryan Construction Inc. Previously, she served as executive director of Leadership Pikes Peak.

Spectrum Engineers, Salt Lake City, has promoted Mike Nielsen to principal mechanical engineer. Nielsen’s design experience includes commercial and higher education facilities.