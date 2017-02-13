MidAtlantic States Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Feb 2

Planning

Maryland

Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold is building a Health Science and Biology facility. The $96.6-million construction manager at-risk project will include instructional, academic support, administrative and student spaces. The 175,210-sq-ft building will provide expanded lab services, meeting rooms, study and resource space and informal collaboration areas. Anne Arundel Community College, 101 College Pkwy., Rm. 108, Arnold, 21012. DR#201700520283.

Maryland

CSX Transportation Inc. is conducting studies before expanding the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore. The $425-million vehicle extension tunnel will add 2 ft to the tunnel’s 19-ft clearance. CSX Transportation Inc. Corporate Headquarters, 500 Water St., 15th Fl., Jacksonville, Fla., 32202. DR#201700521461.

Pennsylvania

Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch is applying for state permits to build a cage-free egg-laying operation in Montgomery Township. The $90-million project will include eight barns to house 2.4 million chickens on 334 acres. Conditional approvals have been received and state permits are still pending. Property acquisition is pending. Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch, 6425 Grand River Ave., Saranac, Mich., 48881. DR#201700501814.

Virginia

Praedium Group plans to build Potomac Yard Landbay D-West Residential/Church project in Alexandria. The up to $50-million project includes 342 residential units and a 300-seat church. Praedium Group, 825 3rd Ave., Fl. 36, New York, 10022. DR#201700524045.

