MidAtlantic People: Construction business updates for 2/20

Gannett Fleming named Robert M. Scaer chairman of the board and chief executive officer. Paul D. Nowicki succeeds Scaer as president and chief operating officer.

Scaer is the eighth chairman and CEO in the firm’s 100-year history. Scaer, who was president and COO from 2009 to 2016, led the firm’s reorganization in 2016. Nowicki served as the firm’s Southeast region director from 2014 to 2016, during which time he directed offices in Florida, Tennessee and Louisiana. He reconfigured the offices to focus on sectors such as earth sciences, water, transportation and construction services.



Professional services firm Dewberry has promoted retired Maj. Gen. Michael J. Walsh to executive vice president and national programs group leader in the firm’s Fairfax, Va., office. Walsh will direct subject matter experts and production teams in serving local, state and federal markets with disaster response, resilience solutions and geospatial services.

In 2013, Walsh retired from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers after serving for 36 years. He has experience in every aspect of project and program management in water resources and more than 10 years of executive experience in delivering solutions to flood risk management issues, responding to floods and developing floodplain management results.



Hord Coplan Macht, an architecture, landscape architecture, planning and interior design firm, hired Chan Byun as principal and senior designer in the firm’s higher education practice. Based in the Baltimore office, Byun has experience across a wide array of markets and building types and has worked on projects for Virginia Tech, Boston College and the University of Maryland Baltimore County.



Quinn Evans Architects hired Sharif Attia as a senior architect in its District of Columbia office. Attia, who has 20 years of industry experience, has expertise in the design and restoration of civic institutional buildings and is currently working on the modernization of the National Air and Space Museum.

The company also hired staff designer Kiruthika Balasubramanian, staff architect Amanda Lewkowicz, marketing/communications coordinator Marcos Molina and project accountant Cynthia King. Balasubramanian is also working on the National Air and Space Museum. Lewkowicz has experience as a designer on construction, renovations and preservation projects. Molina’s experience includes web-based marketing, social media, graphic design and client relationship strategies. King specializes in managing contract budgets.



Lilker Associates Consulting Engineers has promoted Justin Baker to managing director of its Falls Church, Va.-based EMO Energy Solutions subsidiary, which provides energy auditing, energy modeling and LEED and sustainability consulting as well as commissioning and retro-commissioning services. Baker previously held the position of vice president and director of commissioning.



Insurance broker and risk management consultant Ames & Gough has appointed Brian C. Lynch as a senior broker based in the firm’s McLean, Va., office. Lynch, who has more than seven years of experience, will be part of the firm’s client service team, providing insurance placement, renewal planning, carrier negotiations and related client support services.