Plaza Construction Vice President Leonard Campanello Dies at 54

Plaza Construction vice president Leonard Campanello died suddenly on Feb. 4. He was 54.

“Lenny Campanello was an outstanding project executive, leader and mentor who brought commitment and passion to his projects. He was a great man both in business and with his family, and set an example for all on how to live life to the fullest,” says Richard Wood, President and CEO of Plaza Construction.

Campanello was with the firm for 12 years, and had more than 25 years experience in the industry. His work includes projects such as MTA Fulton Center, Grand Hyatt Hotel, and Cornell Club, among others.