Pulse: Project News for the Week of Feb. 13, 2017

Planning

Arizona Mark Taylor Development is planning to build, using a list of prequalified subcontractors and suppliers, the San Portales Apartments at 7215 E. Silverstone, in Scottsdale. The project will encompass 16 three-story buildings, totaling 336,000 sq ft. Architectural Design Group is the designer of the project, which is valued at $27 million. Mark Taylor Development, 6623 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale, 85250. DR#16-00568290.

Missouri Hudson Holdings is planning to convert the 22-story Mark Twain Tower, an office building at 106 W. 11th St. in Kansas City, into The Continental, a 154-unit apartment building. The building opened in 1923 as the Kansas City Athletic Club and, from 1938 through 1983, housed the Hotel Continental. Nearing Staats Preloger & Jones Architects is the designer, and Barsto Construction Inc. has been chosen as the general contractor. The project has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Hudson Holdings, Attn: Andrew (Avi) Greenbaum, President, 20 S. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, Fla., 33444. DR#16-00587828.

Pennsylvania Toll Brothers Apartment Living is planning to build the Toll Jewelers Row residential building at 702-710 Sansom St. in Philadelphia. The project entails demolishing six properties on the site and erecting a 29-story, 80-unit building with 2,500 sq ft of ground-floor retail space. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Toll Brothers Apartment Living, Attn: Douglas Yearley, Senior Vice President, 250 Gibraltar Rd., Horsham, 19044. DR#16-00616228.

Vermont Chroma Technology Corp. is planning on constructing a two-story, 36,800-sq-ft manufacturing building in Rockingham. Truex Cullins Inc. is the designer. The project’s value has been estimated at between $15 million and $25 million. Chroma Technology Corp., 10 Imtec Lane, Bellows Falls, 05101. DR#16-00719449.

Virginia H.H. Hunt Corp. Development Co. is planning to build the River Mill development in Glen Allen. The project will include 146 townhouses and 150 single-family homes. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. H.H. Hunt Corp. Development Co., Attn: Hans Klinger, Project Manager, 11237 Nuckols Rd., Glen Allen, 23059. DR#16-00725031.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Colorado Connell Resources Inc. has started work as a design-builder on the South Shields & West Elizabeth Underpass project in Fort Collins. The project involves developing a proposed underpass and surface lane as well as crossing improvements to transform an intersection into a signature gateway to Colorado State University. The project will require extensive design and construction coordination with the City of Fort Collins and neighboring stakeholders. The project is valued at $10.8 million. Connell Resources Inc., Attn: Richard Connell, Owner, 7785 Highland Meadows Parkway, Fort Collins, 80528. DR#16-00498554.

Hawaii Hensel Phelps Construction Co. has started constructing the Mauka Concourse extension at Honolulu International Airport. The two-story, 270,242-sq-ft extension will include a new L-shaped concourse that will be connected to the Inter-Island Terminal. It will include six wide-body and up to 11 narrow-body aircraft gates, passenger holding rooms, security screening lanes, jet bridges, restrooms, elevators, escalators and concession spaces. KYA Design Group is the designer of the project. The project is valued at $197.7 million. Hensel Phelps Construction Co., 841 Bishop St., Honolulu, 96813. DR#10-00416063.

Wisconsin Innovative Construction Solutions Inc. has started constructing a Steinhafels Furniture Store in Greenfield. The single-story, 115,000-sq-ft building will be located near the inter­section of 84th and Layton. Rinka Chung Architecture Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Innovative Construction Solutions Inc., Attn: Jack Tomkiewicz, Project Manager, 21675 Gateway Rd., Brookfield, 53045. DR#14-00729643.



Bid, Proposal Dates

Arkansas 2/22 The Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept. is seeking bidders to carry out a highway resurfacing project. The project involves overlaying 6.5 miles of Interstate 40 in Monroe County with an aggregate base course and an asphalt-concrete hot-mix surface course, as well as a polymer overlay on four bridge decks, totaling 1,716 ft. The project is valued at $13.9 million. Arkansas Highway and Transportation Dept., Programs and Contracts Division, 10324 Interstate 30, Little Rock, 72203. DR#16-00605954.

Oregon 2/23 The U.S. Property and Fiscal Office for Oregon is seeking bidders to build an aircraft rescue and firefighting facility in Klamath Falls. The project entails construction of a 17,350-sq-ft building to house the Kingsley Field Fire Dept., including training rooms, locker rooms, bunk rooms, a kitchen, administrative office space and an apparatus bay consisting of four drive-through bays, each of which can accommodate two vehicles. The project is valued at between $5 million and $10 million. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office for Oregon, Attn: Richard Harvey, Contract Specialist, 1776 Militia Way, S.E., Salem, 97301. DR#16-00730069.

Much information for Pulse is derived from Dodge Data & Analytics, the premier project information source in the construction industry. For more information on a project that has a Dodge Report (DR) number or for general information on Dodge products and services, call 1-800-393-6343 or visit the website at www.dodgeleadcenter.com.