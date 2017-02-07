Study Shows Risks to Workers' Health

In addition to physical challenges on the job, construction workers have more health risks than other workers, according to a new analysis of 2012-14 federal health and insurance data for millions of workers by the Center for Construction Research and Training, a national building-trades unit. About 31% of 9.4 million construction workers had no health insurance, twice that for workers in all industries, and fewer had employer- or union-provided coverage (see chart). Only 22% of uninsured construction workers had a routine medical exam in the previous year, and 18.2% had never had one, versus 59% and 4.6%, respectively, for insured workers. Overall, 50.1% of all workers reported at least one doctor-diagnosed health condition. Among Hispanics, who comprise 24% of the construction labor force versus 15.5% of all industries, only 23.5% had employment-based health insurance.