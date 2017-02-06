Texas & Louisiana Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Feb 13

Planning

Louisiana

Marathon Petroleum Corp., Findlay, Ohio; Kinder Morgan Operating Energy Partners, Houston; and the Energy and Minerals Group, Houston, are planning a $4-billion pipeline from Mercer, Pa., to Natchitoches, La., and then to Mont Belvieu, Texas. The pipeline will convert more than 1,000 miles of KMP’s 24-in. and 26-in. Tennessee Gas Pipeline system, currently in natural gas service from Pennsylvania to Louisiana. The project would also build approximately 200 miles of new pipeline from Natchitoches to existing facilities at Mont Belvieu. Kinder Morgan Operating Energy Partners, Richard Wheatley, 1001 Louisiana St., Houston, 77002-5089 or richard_wheatley@kindermorgan.com. DR#13-00672065.

Texas

Lon C. Hill LP is planning an $800-mllion power plant on the site of a former plant in Corpus Christi. The gas-fired, combined-cycle plant will include two natural gas-fired turbines and associated equipment; cooling towers; firewater pump engine; auxiliary boiler; and electrical equipment insulated with sulfur hexafluoride. Design is still underway. Sitework is scheduled to begin in late 2017. Consolidated Asset Management, Gary Clark, 919 Milam St., Ste. 2300, Houston, 77002-5418 or gclark@camstex.com. DR#08-00799916.

Texas

North Texas Municipal Water District is planning the Lower Bois D’Arc Creek Reservoir Program in Wylie. It includes $405 million for pipeline work. Freese & Nichols, Dallas, is the civil engineer. The delivery method will be construction manager at-risk. CM qualifications remain under review. Construction is targeted for fall 2017. North Texas Municipal Water District, Robert McCarthy, 501 E. Brown St., P.O. Box 2408, Wylie, 75098-4406 or rmccarthy@ntmwd.com. DR#16-00509717.



Design/Development

Texas

UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas recently completed schematics of the Clements University Hospital Tower Three project, which adds a 540,000-sq-ft, 12-story tower to the facility’s existing two towers. The project also includes an 1,870-space parking structure and a 50,000-sq-ft expansion of the materials management building. RTKL Associates, Dallas, is the architect. Austin Commercial Construction, Dallas, is the construction manager at-risk. Construction is scheduled to start in June or July. UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas, Robert Butler, 1990 Record Crossing, Dallas, 75390-0001 or robert.butler@utsouthwestern.edu. DR#16-00584617.



Construction Documents

Texas

ZOM Holding, Washington, D.C., is in the construction documents phase for the Atelier Flora Lofts in Dallas. The $232-million project will include a 633,425-sq-ft, 416-unit tower and 10 levels of parking. Bids have been received on select trades. Construction start is possible in April. Add Inc./Stantec, Boston, is the architect. Balfour Beatty Construction, Dallas, is the construction manager. Balfour Beatty Construction, Tony Kuria, 3100 McKinnon St., Fl. 7, Dallas, 75201-7007 or tkuria@balfourbeattyus.com. DR#15-00554537.

Oklahoma

Cherokee Nation Entertainment is in the construction documents phase for the Tahlequah Outpatient Health Facility project in Tahlequah. The $175-million project will build a four-story, 470,000-sq-ft outpatient facility with an attached 1,400-car garage. Childers Architect, Fort Smith, Ark., is the architect, with HKS serving as a consulting architect. Flintco is the CM at-risk. Flintco, Eric VanGilder, 1624 W. 21st St., Tulsa, 74107-2708 or evangilder@Flintco.com. DR#16-00506849.

