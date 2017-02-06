Texas & Louisiana People: Construction business updates for 02/13

Stantec recently hired Gretchen Diesel and Amy Martinez as senior interior designers in the firm’s Texas buildings group. Diesel, who has more than 20 years of experience, is based in the Houston office. She was previously a senior associate at HOK. Martinez, who is based in Austin, has a background in corporate and commercial design.



Skanska USA Commercial Development has promoted Matt Damborsky to executive vice president for the Houston market. He oversees all development operations from land acquisition to divestment. Damborsky has 10 years of real estate experience. He joined Skanska in 2015. He was previously a managing director at Hines.



Skanska USA has hired Bill Brown as a senior project manager in its Houston building unit. A civil engineer, Brown has more than 22 years of experience in commercial construction. He is responsible for overseeing daily construction operations and project workforces.





SmithGroupJJR hired Tom Philippi as design principal in its Dallas office. He previously served as design director for Gensler’s Lifestyle Studio. Philippi will lead the office’s emerging workplace studio and collaborate with its higher education and health studios, identifying new business opportunities in both the corporate and public sectors.



Texas Central Partners has hired Carlos Aguilar as CEO, replacing Tim Keith, who has transitioned to president. Aguilar will lead the company’s efforts to build a bullet train between Dallas and Houston. He was previously a senior vice president at CH2M.



Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, San Antonio, recently announced two promotions. Nathan Olson, vice president of preconstruction, was formerly director of preconstruction services. Sergio Sigala, superintendent, was formerly an assistant superintendent.





Gensler has hired Steven Upchurch as co-managing director of its Dallas office. He joins Cindy Simpson in the co-managing director role. Upchurch began his 33-year architectural career in Dallas, where he gained experience with RTKL and ClubCorp before joining Gensler’s Los Angeles office in 2007.



Gensler also added three principals. Brooks Howell serves as firm-wide leader for Gensler’s residential practice area, in addition to directing one of Gensler Houston’s lifestyle studios. Byron Chambers serves as a firm-wide leader of Gensler’s sports practice, based in Dallas. Jonathan Kelley, also in the Dallas office, focuses on design and design management of sports stadiums and arenas. Chambers and Kelley had worked at HKS Sports, Dallas, before joining Gensler in 2014.



Freese and Nichols has promoted Kendall King to group manager of the firm’s Central Texas treatment, transmission and utilities team. King relocated from Fort Worth to Austin, where he will focus on large-scale water projects. King has been with the firm for 17 years.



Slack & Co. Contracting, Houston, recently promoted two staff members. John Benton, who was director of project management, is now operations manager. Adam Ryan, who joined the firm in 2009 as an estimator, has moved into the role of director of project management.



KCI Technologies, Austin, hired Joseph Marek as project manager for utility services. He will help to expand KCI’s subsurface utility engineering and utility coordination services throughout Central Texas. He has 23 years of managing telecom engineering and SUE projects.



PGAL, Houston, promoted Iván Pire to principal. Pire, who joined PGAL in 2006, has more than 18 years of project experience. His portfolio includes design and management of a range of projects, including those in the aviation, corporate, commercial, civic and education sectors.





HNTB, Baton Rouge, La., has promoted Bryan Jones to deputy office leader for its Gulf Coast district. Since joining HNTB in 2007, Jones has served in a variety of capacities, most recently leading the 11-state central division’s internal strategic-planning initiative.



McKim & Creed recently added staff members. Debbie Anders joined the firm as regional business development director for the Texas region. Based in Houston, Anders brings 35 years’ experience in business development, sales, marketing and client management. Matthew Gould joined the firm as office manager in Dallas. He has more than 25 years of land surveying experience. McKim & Creed also has expanded its subsurface utility engineering services into Texas. Gregory Jeffries, a 30-year industry veteran, will lead the unit.