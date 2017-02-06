Texas & Louisiana Construction NewsTexas-Louisiana

Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Dallas

Construction Spending Will Surge This Year, Fueled by an Increase in All Major Sectors

The residential sector is expected to show particular strength, especially in the single-family market.

February 6, 2017
Zaida BasoraCity Grill

Zaida Basora
Assistant Director
City of Dallas, Dept. of Equipment and Building Services

Basora, the American Institute of Architects’ Dallas 2016 president and current AIA Dallas public policy committee chair, says she sees continued revitalization of downtown Dallas, particularly in multifamily and mixed-use projects. “Development is going very strong, and we expect it to be like that all year,” she says. In January, AT&T will spend $100 million to renovate its downtown campus. Basora says the challenge for the city is to attract more retail development, especially grocery stores, to serve more residents.


Firm in Focus

The Beck Group
1807 Ross Ave., Ste. 500, Dallas
CEO: Fred Perpall
Founded: 1912
New Look: The Beck Group is building a 480,000-sq-ft global manufacturing, research and development facility in Lewisville, Texas, for cosmetics company Mary Kay.

