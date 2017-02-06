Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Dallas

City Grill

Zaida Basora

Assistant Director

City of Dallas, Dept. of Equipment and Building Services

Basora, the American Institute of Architects’ Dallas 2016 president and current AIA Dallas public policy committee chair, says she sees continued revitalization of downtown Dallas, particularly in multifamily and mixed-use projects. “Development is going very strong, and we expect it to be like that all year,” she says. In January, AT&T will spend $100 million to renovate its downtown campus. Basora says the challenge for the city is to attract more retail development, especially grocery stores, to serve more residents.



Firm in Focus

The Beck Group

1807 Ross Ave., Ste. 500, Dallas

CEO: Fred Perpall

Founded: 1912

New Look: The Beck Group is building a 480,000-sq-ft global manufacturing, research and development facility in Lewisville, Texas, for cosmetics company Mary Kay.