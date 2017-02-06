Texas & Louisiana City Scoop: Construction Starts in Oklahoma City

City Grill

Hugh A. McCoy

Senior Vice President

Manhattan Construction Co.

Although the sagging oil and gas market has hurt the local economy, McCoy says construction has been buoyed by the city’s MAPS program (Metropolitan Area Projects). It institutes a one-cent sales tax to finance projects debt free. The program’s third round—MAPS 3—will fund $777 million in work through 2021. McCoy says the private sector is echoing the boom, noting that Manhattan is targeting $1.6 billion in regional projects in the next 12 to 18 months. “Oklahoma City is going through a once-in-every-decade construction cycle,” he says.



Firm in Focus

Guernsey

555 N. Grand Blvd., Oklahoma City

CEO/President/Chairman: Suhas Patwardhan

Founded: 1928

Gas Savings: Oklahoma City recently hired Guernsey to manage its third-party natural gas resources for more than 40 facilities. The agreement aims to save the city around $200,000 annually.