Who Will Win the Design Contract for Historic UK Parliament Project?

Design work on the UK Parliament restoration. The principal construction role on the Gordie Howe International Bridge between the U.S. and Canada. Those are two of the most prestigious assignments yet to be claimed.

Some of the world’s top architectural firms have made the shortlist to oversee a planned, multibillion-dollar renovation of the 19th century home of the British Parliament.

The Palace of Westminster Restoration and Renewal Programme says the list has been narrowed to Allies and Morrison, Building Design Partnership Ltd., Foster & Partners Limited and HOK UK Ltd.

All four have made their mark on other major design projects around the world.

Foster & Partners may be best known for the restoration of the Reichstag, Allies & Morrison took charge of the restoration of London’s Royal Festival Hall and HOK’s UK division worked with PLP Architects on the Francis Crick Institute. Building Design Partnership recently did work on the Royal Albert Hall.

The cost of renovation, which is expected to take several years, ranges from $4.8 billion if Parliament moves to a temporary location during the work, to $7.4 billion if members continue to meet in the historic structure while restoration work takes place around them.

The design contract’s worth is estimated between $12.9 million and $26.6 million a year. The of the House of Commons is currently undertaking an in-depth review of the various restoration options and their costs, with a potential start date of 2020/2021.

Five teams have been listed as finalists for a project management contract worth between $5 million and $10.7 million annually: AECOM Limited & Mace Limited (Joint Venture); Capita Property Infrastructure Limited & Gleeds Cost Management Limited (Joint Venture); CH2M Hill UK Limited; EC Harris (ARCADIS LLP); and Turner & Townsend.

Gordie Howe Bridge Finalists Picked

Three bidding groups that are competing for the chance to build one of the longest bridges in North America now have until Nov., 2017, to submit bids, kicking off a review process of up to six months, with the winner expected to be announced by the spring of 2018, according to Mark Butler, a spokesman for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority.

Bidding groups led by SNC-Lavalin, ACS Infrastructure Canada and Toronto-area contractor Ellis Don recently made the shortlist in the competition to build the 1.5-mile Gordie Howe International Bridge, slated to connect Windsor, Ontario, with Detroit.

The winner will be in charge of not just designing and building the bridge over the Detriot River, but also financing the estimated $3 billion-span and operating it after it opens.

Led by SNV-Lavalin, the Legacy Link Partners Team includes other parts of the Montreal-based engineering giant’s empire: SNC Lavalin Capital Inc., SNC Lavalin Operations & Maintenance Inc. and SNC Lavalin Security Consulting Inc.