Construction Jan. Jobless Rate Up, but Industry Adds 36K Jobs
All construction segments gained jobs, led by residential specialty trade firms
The construction employment picture showed mixed results in January as its jobless rate rose both from the previous month’s and year-earlier levels, but the industry added a strong 36,000 jobs, the Labor Dept. has reported.
Construction’s 9.4% jobless rate for January climbed from December’s 7.4% and January 2016’s 8.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics latest monthly employment report, released on Feb. 3.
January’s rate marks the first year-over-year increase for that key indicator since September 2010. The rates aren’t adjusted for seasonal differences, so weather conditions can affect the month-to-month comparisons.
The bright note for construction in the BLS report is the industry’s gain of 36,000 jobs last month. The increases were across-the-board, led by residential specialty trade contractors’ pickup of 11,300 positions.
Residential building firms added 9,000 jobs in January and the heavy-civil engineering segment saw its workforce expand by 6,300. The BLS jobs figures are seasonally adjusted.
BLS said the overall U.S. unemployment rate edged up to 4.8% in January from December’s 4.7% but the economy added 227,000 jobs. The national rate was a slight improvement over January 2016’s 4.9%.