Democrats Force Delay on EPA Nominee

Democrats have boycotted a scheduled committee vote on the nomination of Scott Pruitt to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, delaying the advancement of the Trump nominee to the full Senate for consideration.

Democrats on the Environment and Public Works Committee, led by Ranking Member Tom Carper (D-Del.) asked committee Chairman John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) to delay a vote on Pruitt until the Oklahoma Attorney General, among other things, provides more information about his involvement in lawsuits against EPA.

Barrasso said he would not delay the vote, leading all 10 Democrats on the committee to avoid the scheduled Feb. 1 meeting. Carper wrote Barrasso, “While Committee Democrats acknowledge that Mr. Pruitt did submit responses to many questions, too many of his answers fail to provide requested documents, substance, and clarity needed about his potential conflicts of interest.”

Committee Republicans, who still held a meeting on Pruitt, but couldn't vote on his nomination, spent hours railing against the Democrats’ boycott. “There comes a point where vetting turns into obstruction, and that’s the point we’ve come to today,” said Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.).

He and others pointed out that Pruitt has answered 1,200 questions put to him by the committee. Barrasso could suspend committee rules that require both parties to vote on a nominee, but he did not say during the hearing whether he would take that step.

Barrasso said in a statement, “I believe no one is served, no environmental goal is achieved, by acting in this obstructionist way.” He added that he planned to move Pruitt’s nomination to the full Senate “as expeditiously as possible.”

Also on Feb. 1, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah) suspended his committee’s rules to advance the nominations Steven Mnuchin as treasury secretary and Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) as secretary of health and human services. Democrats similarly had boycotted committee votes on those nominees.