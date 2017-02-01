New York Utility OKs 90-MW Offshore Wind Farm

The Long Island Power Authority on Jan. 25 unanimously approved a 90-MW offshore wind farm, to be built off the Atlantic coast of Montauk, N.Y. It would be the country’s second and largest such facility. Construction is set to begin in 2020 on the $740-million project, which should begin producing energy in late 2022. The power authority signed a 20-year agreement to purchase power from the wind farm and considers it a “gateway” to developing additional projects to help meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s goal of reaching 2.4 GW of offshore wind by 2030. “There is a huge clean-energy resource blowing off our coastline just over the horizon, and it is time to tap into this unlimited resource,” said Jeffrey Grybowski, CEO of project developer Deepwater Wind, in a statement. The firm completed the 30-MW wind farm off Rhode Island’s coast late last year. The price LIPA will pay for the power is confidential, but it provides an all-in energy price that is competitive with other clean-energy sources without being as land-intensive as other renewable alternatives, LIPA said.