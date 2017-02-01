Israel is Set to Expedite High-Speed Rail to Old City in Jerusalem

Israel’s transportation ministry has started planning a 6-kilometer extension of the Tel Aviv-to-Jerusalem high-speed train. It includes two additional stations in central Jerusalem and just outside the Western Wall in the Old City. Estimated at $500 million to construct, the new route could run between 50 and 80 meters underground. The proposed high-priority route would run from an existing station, located at a city entrance, to central Jerusalem and onward to the Old City. The Palestinian Authority has criticized the plan to extend the train to the disputed Old City, and Palestinians have called for halting the planned extension to the Old City location. The 56-km-long, $2-billion high-speed line to Jerusalem, which includes five tunnels, is scheduled for completion in 2018.