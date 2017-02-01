Pulse: Project News for the Week of Feb. 6, 2017

Planning

Alaska The Alaska Dept. of Transportation is planning to replace the Wendell Avenue Bridge in Fairbanks. The project includes widening sidewalks and providing pedestrian and bicycle access from Graehl Park to the bridge. The project has been valued at between $10 million and $20 million. Alaska Dept. of Transportation, 2301 Peger Rd., Fairbanks, 99709. DR#13-00469166.

Delaware Liborio III LP is planning to develop Melanie’s Ridge residential and commercial complex, sited in Seaford. The project will encompass 288 residential units and 10,000 sq ft of commercial space. Davis Bowen & Friedel is the designer of the project, which has been valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Liborio III LP, 928 N. French St., Wilmington, 19801. DR#16-00585779.

Indiana The Rescue Mission is planning to build the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission, a four-story, 85,000-sq-ft building at 400 E. Washington Boulevard. The mission will contain both a homeless shelter and office space. Design Collaborative Inc. is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $15 million. The Rescue Mission, 301 W. Superior St., Fort Wayne, 46802. DR#16-00606939.

Maine Miracle Enterprise LLC/Shentong is planning to renovate the five-story, 180,000-sq-ft former Lunn and Sweet Shoe factory into a 200-room health-and-wellness hotel and a restaurant. Sited in Auburn, the hotel will serve as a destination for wealthy Chinese citizens recovering after receiving medical treatment at the nearby Central Maine Medical Center, in Lewiston. Platz Associates is the designer of the project, which is valued at $40 million. Miracle Enterprise LLC/Shentong, P.O. Box 470, Auburn, 04212. DR#15-00600475.

Mississippi The University of Southern Mississippi is planning to renovate Reed Green Coliseum and build a new practice facility. The renovation will include an updated facade, a new box office, a revamped all-chairback seating arrangement and a new center-hung scoreboard. Populous Architects PC is the designer. The project is valued at $45 million. University of Southern Mississippi, Attn: Rusty Postalwaite, 118 College Dr., Hattiesburg, 39406. DR#14-00582056.

New York Korean Culture Service New York is planning to build the New York Korean Center at 122 E. 32nd St., in Manhattan. Samoo Architecture is the designer of the seven-story, 36,546-sq-ft building. The project’s value has been estimated at between $10 million and $15 million. Korean Culture Service New York, 460 Park Ave. South, New York City, 10016. DR#13-00500008.

Ohio Resort Lifestyle Communities is planning to build the Deerfield Springs Retirement Community, in Loveland. The facility will consist of three three-story buildings, totaling 185,000 sq ft. The project is valued at $25 million. Resort Lifestyle Communities, Attn: Matt Maude, CFO, 8040 Eiger Dr., Lincoln, Neb. 68516. DR#16-00692087.

Oklahoma The City of Norman currently is evaluating prequalified bidders seeking to carry out phase two of the Norman Water Treatment Plant improvements. This phase entails the addition of an intermediate pump station, a new ozone system and an ultraviolet-disinfection system, located in a new building; installation of new and modified chemical feed equipment; a new maintenance building and modifications to the existing filtration building. The project has been valued at between $15 million and $25 million. City of Norman Public Works, 201 W. Gray St., Norman, 73069. DR#14-00648628.

South Carolina Front Street Design & Consulting is planning to build the Wescott Apartments, in North Charleston. The complex will include seven buildings, containing 182 units on a 28.3-acre site. The project’s value has been estimated at between $15 million and $25 million. Front Street Design & Consulting, 36 Center St., Folly Beach, 29439. DR#16-00725032.

Utah Salt Lake City Airport is planning to expand by adding a North Concourse on to its existing terminal. In two phases, the North Concourse will add 30 gates and replace existing gates now on Concourses B, C and D, which have significant facility deficiencies. The first phase will start on the west portion of the building and is scheduled to be completed in 2020, in conjunction with the opening of the South Concourse-West and the new terminal. The layout allows for an additional 15 gates to be added later. HOK is designing the North Concourse The project’s value has been estimated at $740 million. Salt Lake City Airport, 776 N. Terminal Dr., Salt Lake City, 84122. DR#16-00694309.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

District of Columbia Hitt Contracting has begun construction of the Riverside Baptist Church mixed-use redevelopment project at 680 I St., S.W. The project involves replacing the existing church building with a new two-story sanctuary; a 170-unit, nine-story, 225,000-sq-ft apartment building, including 6,900 sq ft of retail space, and 170 parking spaces on three underground levels. The project is valued at between $25 million and $50 million. Hitt Contracting, 2900 Fairview Park Dr., Falls Church, Va. 22042. DR#15-00467186.

Tennessee C. Laney & Sons Construction Inc. has started rebuilding portions of the Westgate Smoky Mountains Resort, Gatlinburg, that were destroyed by fire. The project entails rebuilding Buildings 3000, 4000 and 6000 and cabins Nos. 80 to 95. General Design Inc. is the designer of the project, the value of which has been estimated at between $10 million and $15 million. C. Laney & Sons Construction Inc., 1716 Newport Highway, Sevierville, 37876. DR#160-00718213.

Wyoming Haselden Wyoming Constructors LLC is building the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Medical Office Building, in Laramie. The two-story, 27,000-sq-ft building is located at 1000 E. University Ave. TreanorHL is the designer. The project is valued at $12.5 million. Haselden Wyoming Constructors LLC, 6000 E. Second St., Casper, 82609. DR#15-00591220.



Bid, Proposal Dates

North Carolina 2/21 Wake County Public Schools is seeking bidders to build the North Wake College & Career Academy High School, in Wake Forest. The project entails the construction of a 350,000-sq-ft school building, car-and-bus loops, a parking lot, baseball and softball fields, and a football stadium with a competition track. LS3P Architects is the designer. The project is valued at between $70 million ands $75 million. Wake County Public Schools, Attn: Scott Lowder, Project Manager, 5625 Dillard Dr., Cary, 27518. DR#16-00430742.

Florida 2/22 The Florida Dept. of Transportation is seeking bidders to carry out a highway resurfacing project in Manatee County. The work comprises the milling and resurfacing of the interchange of state Route 93 and state Route 64, adding lanes and ramps, making drainage improvements, marking signs and pavements, and utility work. The project’s value has been estimated at $46.6 million. Florida Dept. of Transportation, Attn: Monica Dawson, Contracts Specialist, 801 N. Broadway Ave., Bartow, 33830. DR#17-00519557.

Texas 2/23 Port Freeport is seeking bidders to carry out a railway, paving and drainage improvement project. The job entails installing 21,000 ft of rail line, including ties, ballast and hardware; placement of 147,500 tons of owner-furnished limestone for sub-ballast and road base; prefabricated timber and precast-concrete grade crossings; concrete and asphalt widening of state Highway 36; and installation of 11 high-mast light poles, with LED fixtures mounted on 4-ft-dia concrete drilled-shaft foundations. The project has been valued at between $30 million and $31 million. Port Freeport, Attn: Jane Jenks, 200 W. Second St., Freeport, 77541. DR#17-00520541.

