California People: Construction business updates for 02/06

Blair Thompson has been appointed by Caltrans to the newly created position of chief of innovation, risk and strategic management. He will manage and implement the 2015-2020 strategic management plan as well as additional innovation initiatives and risk management projects. Thompson comes to Caltrans from the California Dept. of Motor Vehicles, where he had worked since 1998.



Alexis Burck, senior associate at SGPA Architecture and Planning in San Francisco, has been named director of wellness and senior living. She replaces Stuart Stoller, who has retired.





Chad Burgoyne was promoted to project director at Kitchell Custom Homes. He is working on a $125-million renovation of the historic Four Seasons Biltmore in Santa Barbara. Burgoyne teaches at-risk high school students as a business mentor for Youth Interactive Santa Barbara and has volunteered at the Best Day Foundation, working with special-needs children.



Tim Sayegh and Brandon Jenkins have joined Heaviland Landscape Management as regional account managers. Sayegh will work from the firm’s Vista headquarters. He previously owned and operated his own landscaping company. Jenkins will be based in the firm’s Miramar branch.



Mark Turner has joined Lendlease as director of operations in the firm’s Los Angeles office. Throughout his 35-year career, Turner has held roles ranging from superintendent to general manager and served on such notable projects in Los Angeles as Metropolis Phases I & II, Columbia Square and Metro Gold Line.



Joe Wathen also joins Lendlease’s Los Angeles office as director of preconstruction services. He has been involved in numerous residential, hospitality, education, office, cultural and public works projects in Los Angeles, including the Californian, Montage Hotel, 12100 Wilshire and Disney Circle 7.



Tiffany Bohee has joined Lendlease as general manager, development, San Francisco, for the firm’s Americas development division. She will be responsible for pursuing and identifying sustainable urban regeneration projects. Previously, Bohee served as executive director for San Francisco’s Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure.



Matthew Renaud and Lynleigh Love have been hired by ALTA Environmental in Long Beach. Renaud joins the water resources group as a senior consultant and project manager. Love joins the site assessment and remediation team as a senior consultant III and project manager.



Gareth Ashley has been appointed leader of the building technology systems group in the San Francisco office of WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, where he will manage delivery of IT design services. Previously, Ashley worked for Alfatech in the Bay Area and for Arup globally. Senior associate Blake Forbes, who had managed building technology systems in San Francisco, has relocated to the Los Angeles office.



Laura Guzman has been appointed vice president in the firm’s San Francisco buildings office. Previously, she led corporate marketing, operations and business development for Microdesk.





On the Move

Brian Cohen was named principal by DLR Group. He oversees finances for the Los Angeles, Riverside and Sacramento offices.