Wyoming Bill That Would Ban Wind, Solar Power Spurs Concern

January 25, 2017
Rocky Mountain Power officials are opposed to a bill, introduced on Jan. 10 in Wyoming, that would ban utilities from providing power from utility-scale wind and solar projects. The bill, SF 71, limits generating sources to coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, nuclear, oil, and rooftop-wind and other renewable sources owned by homeowners and small businesses. Utilities would have to provide 95% of power from eligible sources by 2018 and 100% by 2019 or face a $10-per-megawatt penalty. Rocky Mountain Power wants time to work with sponsors to come up with an alternative but would not give its specific concerns.

