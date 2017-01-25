OSHA Fines NYC Bridge Team For 2016 Crane-Boom Collapse

A federal probe into the July 2016 crane collapse at the Tappan Zee Bridge replacement project, near New York City, faults the contracting team for numerous safety violations, resulting in a $12,675 fine from the U.S. Occupational Health and Safety Administration on Jan. 18. Fluor Corp.-led Tappan Zee Constructors was cited for its failure to safeguard workers from potential hazards associated with the 25-story-tall Manitowoc crane, which was performing pile-driving operations when its boom fell and struck both a cofferdam and an adjacent bridge. The incident caused minor injuries. According to OSHA, the boom collapse was the result of a chain reaction sparked by the unexpected release of a vibrating hammer from a partially driven pile being repositioned by the crane operator. The hammer had “a clamp with a corroded bearing plate that did not have jawed teeth” and was being used with “leaky hydraulic hoses,” said OSHA. The crane’s capacity was also insufficient to safely handle the load during an extraction procedure. Tappan Zee Constructors has not issued a response to the penalty and may still face state-level fines for the bridge closure.