Pulse: Project News for the Week of Jan. 30, 2017

Planning

Georgia Brand Properties is planning to develop Overlook at Twin Lakes, a multifamily apartment complex on a 14-acre site in Peachtree Corners. The complex will contain 295 units. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Brand Properties, Attn: R. Brand Morgan, CEO, 3328 Peachtree Rd., N.E., Atlanta, 30326. DR#16-00699821.

Louisiana Downtown Development Group is planning to build the Granaio Luxury Lofts in New Orleans. The 10-story building at 1035 Tchoupitoulas St. will contain 19 apartments and a two-story restaurant. Studio WTA is the designer. The project has been valued at $18 million. Downtown Development Group, Attn: Joshua Bruno, Owner, 147 Carondelet St., New Orleans, 70130. DR#14-00508656.

Minnesota The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency is planning to complete, by 2020, design work and clean up contaminated sediments and industrial waste at 10 locations in the St. Louis River estuary and Duluth harbor and bay. The International Joint Commission, a U.S. and Canadian body that pursues objectives concerning the two countries’ boundary waters, designated the St. Louis River estuary as the St. Louis River Area of Concern (SLRAOC). Decades of uncontrolled pollution, accrued before modern pollution laws went into effect, have led to impacts, including the physical loss of fish and wildlife habitat as well as riverbed sediments that are contaminated with mercury, dioxins, polychlorinated biphenyls, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and other toxins. This project will clean up contaminated sediments and restore aquatic habitats. The project is valued at $25.4 million. Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Attn: Steve Thompson, 520 Lafayette Rd., North Saint Paul, 55155. DR#17-00508314.

Nevada LandCap Sparks LLC is planning to build the Waterfront Villa Apartments @ The Marina, located at 336 Harbour Cove Dr. in Sparks. The five-story building will total 267,800 sq ft. Humphreys and Partners is the designer. LandCap Sparks LLC, Attn: Doyle Barker, Owner, 27201 Puerta Real, Mission Viejo, Calif. 92691. DR#16-00451085.

Pennsylvania The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, acting as the owner’s agent for the Hazlewood Initiative, is planning to convert the former Gladstone School building, a 143,000-sq-ft structure, into a mixed-use development, comprising affordable rental housing and a home for the Center of Life, which offers neighborhood-based youth and arts programming. The project is valued at between $10 million and $15 million. Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, Attn: Darnell Griffin-Benton, Manager, 200 Ross St., Pittsburgh, 15219. DR#14-00449604.

Rhode Island Bryant University is planning to construct a replica of the Shu Fang Zhai, part of the ancient “Forbidden City” palace in Beijing, as a home for the U.S.-China Institute. Design and fabrication of the buildings will follow the age-old processes used within the Forbidden City. Then, the structure will be disassembled and shipped to the Bryant campus for erection. The project is valued at $15 million. Bryant University, 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, 02917. DR#12-00529109.

Washington The Seattle Aquarium is planning phase two of its expansion. This phase will increase the facility’s area to 184,500 sq ft from 108,500 sq ft, adding a research facility, a theater and food service; face the aquarium west wall with glass and build a 35,000-sq-ft south wing with classrooms. Esherick Homsey Dodge Davis is designing the expansion, which has been valued at $90 million. Seattle Aquarium, Attn: Bob Davidson, CEO, 1483 Alaskan Way, Seattle, 98101. DR#13-00432975.

Wisconsin The Wisconsin Dept. of Facilities Management is planning to renovate the Kettle Moraine Springs Hatchery in Adell. The project entails renovating Building 3 for use as a bio-secure broodstock holding facility for adult Skamania steelhead trout. Also, a visitors center will be added. The renovated facility will be able to produce 510,000 yearling steelhead and 500,000 yearling Coho salmon per year. MSA Professional Services Inc. is designing the project, which is valued at $20.1 million. Wisconsin Dept. of Facilities Management, Attn: Audra Jervey, Administrator, One West Wilson St., Madison, 53707. DR#16-00687695.



Bids, Contracts, Proposals

Colorado Goodland Construction Inc. has started replacing the 1.6-mile-long West Tollgate Creek Trail, which runs along Meadowbrook Creek between Hampden Avenue and Iliff Avenue in Aurora. The existing 8-ft-wide asphalt trail has many large cracks and will be replaced with a 10-ft-wide concrete trail to provide a safer experience for trail users. The project has been valued at $1.3 million. Goodland Construction Inc., 760 Nile St., Golden, 80401. DR#16-00638715.

Kansas Construction Co. has started carrying out a paving project on U.S. Route 69 for the Kansas Dept. of Transportation. The work involves resurfacing a 6-mile stretch of Route 69, from the Bourbon-Linn county line north to 2l/4l. The project is valued at $20.3 million. Koss Construction Co., 5830 SW Drury Lane, Topeka, 66604. DR#12-00565385.

Kentucky Gray Construction, a design-build firm, has started constructing the Lakeshore Learning distribution center for Lakeshore Learning Materials Inc. The 500,000-sq-ft warehouse will be located at 457 McKinney Ave. in Midway. The project is valued at $47.4 million. Gray Construction, Attn: Jim Crupper, Project Manager, 10 Quality St., Lexington, 40507. DR#16-00632659.



Bid, Proposal Dates

California 2/6 The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is seeking bidders to carry out maintenance dredging of the federal navigation channel, the Stockton Ship Channel, in the San Joaquin River. Some portions of the channel will be dredged to a depth of 35 ft and some to 40 ft, resulting in approximately 300,000 cu yd of dredged material to be excavated and disposed. The project has been valued at between $5 million and $10 million. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attn: James Garror, Contract Specialist, 1455 Market St., San Francisco, 94103. DR#17-00504286.

Texas 2/7 Houston Community College is seeking bidders to build the Culinary Arts Center. The project entails constructing a new two-story, 32,000-sq-ft building and making minor interior renovations to an existing building. The new facility will include a cooking and baking lab, a dining room and bar, a dish room, a storage and receiving area, a rooftop herb garden, computer labs, classrooms, a student lounge, locker rooms, faculty offices and conference rooms. Stantec is the designer of the project, which has been valued at $23.5 million. Houston Community College, Attn: Jennifer Chu, Procurement, 3100 Main St., Houston, 77002. DR#13-00669090.

New York 2/17 The Metropolitan Transit Authority/Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority is requesting design-build proposals for the rehabilitation of the Harlem River Lift Span Bridge, a New York City pedestrian bridge that connects East 103 Street in Manhattan and Wards Island. The project entails both the repair and replacement of certain mechanical components of the programmable logic controller (PLC) system. In addition, electrical components of the lift span will be replaced, including the 5-kV switch gear and the droop cable. Further, the project team will install a dehumidification system in both machinery rooms. The project’s value has been estimated at between $10 million and $50 million. Metropolitan Transit Authority/Triborough Bridge & Tunnel Authority, Attn: Victoria Warren, Bid Administration Manager, Two Broadway, New York City, 10004. DR#13-00413737.

