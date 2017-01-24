Midwest Pulse: Construction bids for the week of Jan 30

Bids/Proposals

The city of Fort Wayne, Ind., extended the bid date for prequalified bidders to Feb. 2 for the $150-million Combined Sewer Overflow Reduction Tunnel Works, bid package 1, part of the Three Rivers Protection and Overflow Reduction Tunnel (3RPORT) project. Expected to begin in March, the project includes 24,500 ft of 16-ft-dia tunnel, seven drop shafts, one drop structure within the retrieval shaft, six 7-ft-dia adits and a diversion structure and consolidation sewer. City of Fort Wayne Board of Public Works, 200 E. Berry St., Ste. 240, Fort Wayne, Ind., 46802. DR#16-00483525.

Riverside Local Schools in Ohio requests qualifications from construction management firms by Feb. 10—extended from Jan. 25—to construct two elementary schools in Concord and Painesville. Each school will be approximately 73,270 sq ft and house around 650 students. Total budget for each is estimated at $17.1 million. Work also includes abatement and demolition of four schools, expected to cost $1.8 million. Selection of the construction manager will occur in March, and construction is anticipated for 2018-2019. Riverside Local Schools, 2096 County Rd. 24 S., De Graff, Ohio, 43318. DR#16-00730017.

The city of Chicago seeks bids for the reconstruction of runway 9C-27C. The estimated $80-million to $120-million project, part of the O’Hare Modernization Plan, will construct the central and western portions of Runway 9C-27C and associated taxiways. The project also includes work associated with the decommissioning of Runway 15-33 and conversion of the former runway to a taxiway. City of Chicago, 121 N La Salle St., Rm. 103, Chicago, 60602. DR#16-00732131.



