Midwest People: Construction business updates for 01/30

John Hilmes has joined Byrne & Jones Construction in Bridgeton, Mo., to serve as its chief financial officer. He earned an MBA from Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville.



Catherine Pallotta was hired by CORE Planning Strategies in Indianapolis as a senior project manager. A licensed professional engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in civil and environmental engineering, Pallotta has a master’s degree in environmental engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.



Dwayne R. Huston has joined R.E. Warner & Associates Inc. as senior project manager, overseeing project teams in two of the firm’s Ohio offices, in Westlake and Canton. Huston holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering with a concentration in system simulation and controls from the University of Akron.



Steven VanWormer was promoted to vice president and general manager of The Austin Co.’s Michigan operations in Kalamazoo. He began his career with the firm in 1989, working as a construction laborer while attending Western Michigan University.



Kay Wulf was hired by SmithGroupJJR to lead the workplace studio at the firm’s Chicago office. She previously worked at FitzGerald Associates Architects, where she launched its interior design practice. She will focus on expanding the Chicago office’s project portfolio for workplace interiors, asset repositioning and corporate headquarters. She is past president of both the International Interior Design Association and Chicago Women in Architecture.