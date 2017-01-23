Midwest City Scoop: Construction Starts in Chicago

City Grill

Robert G. Clark

CEO

Clayco

“We are continuing to see an uptick in corporate building, as more companies are contemplating very efficient office space or the consolidation of multiple offices into single facilities,” says Clark. “And while they are very dense, in terms of actual office space, they are becoming more laden with amenities to attract the best and brightest workforce. We also see significant growth in distribution and warehouse construction as e-commerce continues to change the way we think about the purchase of goods. We see this trend continuing over the next five to seven years.”



Firm in Focus

James McHugh Construction Co.

1737 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago

President: Bruce E. Lake

2015 Revenue: $444 million

Founded: 1897

What’s New: McHugh began construction this month on the 76-story One Grant Park tower in downtown Chicago. The structural steel framed building will house 792 apartments, parking and retail.