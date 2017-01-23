New York Snapshot: Photograph Chosen for 01/30

Photographer: Joe Woolhead

Submitted By: Jaclyn Finger, Publicist, Marino, New York City

New York City-based Navillus Contracting has been providing concrete work for two large-scale buildings at Manhattan West, Brookfield’s $4.5-billion project in the Hudson Yards district. Pictured is a 66-floor residential tower situated on West 31st Street between Ninth and Tenth avenues. The 844-unit, 814,000-sq-ft property was designed by SLCE Architects. Navillus began operations at the site in 2015 and is scheduled to complete work there in March.

On the Web

Do you have your own great shots of construction work in the New York region? Share them at enr.com/newyork.